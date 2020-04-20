MANKATO — Coughing on Blue Earth County jail staff during a pandemic earned a man a felony charge.
Jay Lawrence Winger, 30, of Burnsville, was charged with felony assaulting a correctional officer by intentionally transferring bodily fluids. He also was charged with gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Winger was court ordered to stay at a sober house in Mankato and became intoxicated and belligerent Friday afternoon, according to a court complaint.
Winger reportedly resisted officers' attempts to take him to detox, including refusing to get into a squad car and attempting to get out of it when an officer tried to give him a breathalyzer. He also refused to tell officers whether he had any COVID-19 symptoms.
Winger was taken to jail instead of detox. He allegedly refused to get out of the squad and intentionally coughed on jail officers as they removed him.
