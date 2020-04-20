Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 30F. NNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 30F. NNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.