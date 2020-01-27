MANKATO — The state of Minnesota is being asked to contribute to a planned urban winery along Sibley Parkway, beside and beneath the North Star Bridge, that would transform a long-vacant lot that is one of the largest remaining open parcels near downtown.
The Mankato City Council approved an application Monday for a $222,500 redevelopment grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development for the North Star Winery, an ambitious 16.2-acre project on the site of a former concrete plant.
The buildings and storage lots that made up North Star Concrete, which operated from 1910 to 2010, have been removed and portions of the sprawling site have been redeveloped into an apartment building and townhouses. That was the goal when the city created Sibley Parkway along a nearly mile-long stretch of underused and vacant industrial land stretching from Riverfront Drive to Sibley Park. But the lot stretching below the Highway 169 bridge was on the market for years before Paul Neyers picked the location as the site of a vineyard and winery last summer.
Neyer’s plan includes a six-acre vineyard on both sides of a new two-story 7,800-square-foot building that would be devoted to wine production, wine-tasting and dining.
“Still targeting a spring ground-breaking, as soon as the frost is out of the ground and work can proceed safely,” Neyers said. “Things have to work right in order for that to happen. That DEED grant would be a really nice addition to help that out.”
The council unanimously agreed to Neyers’ request that it sponsor the application for the redevelopment grant.
“Final cost estimates are still being prepared, but at this time it appears eligible redevelopment costs are approximately $445,000,” according to a memo to the council, referring to site preparation expenses. “The redevelopment costs would be for infrastructure, including an access road, water and sanitary sewer services to the site and site lighting.”
DEED will be asked to cover half of those costs through its Redevelopment Grant Program with Neyers responsible for the other half.
The grant program has $4 million in funding available statewide in the current application round. Applications are due by Saturday, and grant awards are expected to be announced in March. The city has had success in previous grant applications, most recently for a new commercial/apartment building planned for the Old Town business district and for the five-story office/residential building under construction at the foot of the Veterans Memorial Bridge near the intersection of Second and Mulberry streets.
Neyers initial proposal filed with the city in September called for live music, a tasting room, an outdoor patio with seating for 40, a second-floor deck with seating for 24 overlooking the Minnesota River Valley, and food provided by a variety of food trucks. Neyers, who operates Doppeleichen Vineyards on the bluffs outside New Ulm, hopes to be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
“Just continuing to work on plans, detailing out the final look and feel and approach to the building,” he said Monday.
Along with awaiting a verdict on the DEED grant, Neyers also needs permission from the Minnesota Department of Transportation to use land beneath the highway bridge and must develop a plan approved by the Department of Natural Resources to avoid disturbing peregrine falcons who typically nest just below the bridge deck.
