MANKATO — By the slimmest majority Monday night, the Mankato City Council extended emergency powers aimed at dealing with the COVID-19 epidemic as several council members said their constituents are doubting the necessity of some of the measures aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus.
“How many emails did you get today, big guy?” Council member Mark Frost asked Council President Mike Laven shortly before the meeting started.
“I can’t count that high,” Laven answered.
On a 4-3 vote, the council agreed to continue the emergency ordinances set to expire on Friday for up to 60 additional days.
Council member Jessica Hatanpa, citing a written statement from Mankato pediatrician Katie Smentek, suggested that park facilities such as basketball courts, picnic shelters, tennis courts, restrooms and municipal campgrounds could be reopened “the minute the governor lifts” his executive order closing facilities that conflict with social-distancing guidelines.
Hatanpa called the closure of those sorts of amenities “overreach” and said she wants residents to decide what behavior is safe: “I think our residents are pretty smart.”
By extending the emergency ordinances, City Manager Pat Hentges would have the authority to decide what can and can’t be reopened.
“It gives all the authority just to you to make all of those decisions ...,” Hatanpa said to Hentges.
Council member Dennis Dieken agreed that park amenities should be reopened: “I think it’s time.”
Frost concurred, noting that a large candy store south of the Twin Cities is attracting large groups of people while other economic and recreational activities that draw smaller crowds remain shuttered.
“It’s killing the economy of the state and Mankato,” Frost said. “... This is just ridiculous what we’re doing right now.”
Hentges said the issue is currently moot because Gov. Tim Walz has the authority under state and federal constitutions to order closures in the face of an emergency such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are obligated as officers of local government, of state government, to do the best we can under the peacetime executive order by the governor,” Hentges said.
With Walz’s current executive order set to expire on May 18, he is expected to make an announcement later this week about easing some current restrictions, possibly including campgrounds and certain business activity, and the extension of others, such as activities that attract large groups.
Even if certain facilities can legally reopen, Hentges said he will be obligated to unlock city-owned amenities only if it can be done while meeting the guidelines laid out by experts with the Centers for Disease Control and the Minnesota Department of Health. For instance, the municipal swimming pool — under current guidance — could probably only be opened if the city was willing to enforce social distancing among the children and adults in the pool.
Other CDC advice aimed at preventing transmission of the virus might require at least daily sanitation of park restrooms and playground equipment, something that could prove to be expensive for the municipal budget, he said.
Council member Karen Foreman, recalling the difficult budget decisions required by the Great Recession of a decade ago, said the council should be preparing for a grim financial situation in the face of pandemic-response costs and plummeting revenues.
“It’s tough. Do you lay off police officers? Do you lay off firemen?” Foreman said.
Insisting that parks facilities be immediately reopened might be a mistake if it’s an expensive proposition and a budget crisis is looming.
“Until we know what it’s going to cost to daily sanitize 18 playgrounds and 18 restrooms, we need to let this one roll on,” she said of the emergency ordinance. “We can rescind it at any time (at a future meeting.)”
Council member Jenn Melby-Kelley and Mayor Najwa Massad spoke of the council’s obligation to preserve public health.
“We’re trying to keep people safe and we’re trying to do it smart,” Melby-Kelley said. “... Keeping kids safe and keeping families safe is a really good thing. It’s not a partisan issue, it’s a people issue.”
“Everybody wants to get back to their lives and see their children playing on the playgrounds,” Massad said, advising that the council extend the ordinances, hear what Walz decides, and let Hentges manage the municipal response with oversight from the elected officials. “He is the city manager, he’s supposed to be managing the place ... but he does answer back to us.”
Laven, who appeared destined to be the swing vote, said he agreed with extending most of the authority granted by the ordinances but was concerned about the restrictions in the parks.
“It’s those mental-health parts, quality of life,” Laven said. “... I’m not doubting the city manager’s ability to run the city, but the seven of us have to provide some direction.”
Ultimately, Laven made a motion to extend the ordinances for up to 60 days with direction to Hentges and city staff to develop cost estimates on safely opening and sanitizing various park features by the May 26 council meeting.
“If we have more information on the 26th, we can make the decision to open those,” Laven said.
Melby-Kelley, Laven, Foreman and Massad voted in favor. Hatanpa, Frost and Dieken were opposed.
