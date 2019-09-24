MANKATO — Minneapolis-St. Paul International is, not surprisingly, Minnesota’s busiest airport.
Next in line is not the airport in Rochester or the one in Duluth. It’s not St. Paul’s Holman Field or Eden Prairie’s Flying Cloud.
Minnesota State University’s soaring pilot-training program has moved the Mankato Regional Airport ahead of all of those in total operations.
“It’s the second busiest airport in the state after MSP,” Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms told the City Council Monday night. “... It’s a little untraditional for a regional airport — there’s a lot going on.”
And it’s reached a point that the city needs to look at adding a control tower, something that could cost $5 million or more to build and equip and another $600,000 a year to staff and operate, according to the city’s Airport Commission.
Already, one southern Minnesota business has stopped flying into the Mankato airport because of safety concerns, the commission warned. And future growth of MSU’s aviation program will be stunted unless a tower is added.
“It is a zoo out there,” said Fred Lutz, a retired Mankato businessman, aviation buff and longtime member of the commission.
In 2011, MSU’s aviation program had 40 students and four airplanes.
“Today they have over 400 students out there. That’s what’s really compounded the problem,” Lutz said. “... The university has 30 airplanes now and they’ve got more coming.”
All of the training being done by the student-pilots drives up the operations numbers for the airport, which reached 126,000 in 2018. Each take-off is an “operation,” as is each landing. When students repeatedly do “touch and goes” to practice landings, the operation numbers rise quickly.
Use by corporate aircraft, air ambulance helicopters and private pilots has also grown. The council watched a graphical demonstration of the flight paths of various aircraft in what was described as “a typical two-hour flight block” at the airport. With the two hours compressed into less than five minutes, numerous blips were taking off, landing and continuously crisscrossing through the sky — albeit at different elevations.
“Right now, all of those planes are talking to each other to say where they are,” Zelms said. “... That’s how the different pilots know who’s in the air space and how to stay safe.”
While there haven’t been any midair collisions, it’s not uncommon for aircraft to be closer than they should be — both in the air and on runways, according to Brian Rutt, director of safety for North Star Aviation, which operates the city-owned airport and contracts with MSU for student flight-training.
“I’ve had over a dozen reported incidents just in the last 60 days that would have been mitigated by a control tower,” Rutt said.
Meeting in a work session, the council couldn’t formally vote on the issue. But none of the seven members expressed any objection to paying $12,200 to a consultant to guide the city through the application process to the Federal Aviation Administration.
“With the second busiest airport in Minnesota and the only accredited four-year aviation school in Minnesota ... I think that’s important,” said Council member Dennis Dieken, who serves on the airport commission. “There’s a huge demand for pilots, and MSU is providing some relief for that.”
The council was assured that it could drop the push for a control tower if it became clear that the FAA wouldn’t cover the vast majority of the cost of both construction and operations. The agency typically covers close to 90% of both.
The local share of the construction cost would likely come from reserve funds set aside for airport projects and financed with annual appropriations using a portion of the half-percent local sales tax. Zelms said she was confident the local portion of the ongoing cost of operating the tower and contracting for five air-traffic controllers could be covered through additional fees on airport users.
Along with the safety benefits, a control tower at the Mankato airport could help alleviate the shortage of air traffic controllers nationwide, Rutt said. The local tower could be used as a training site, and MSU might consider adding curriculum to begin educating future air traffic controllers.
Adding a control tower is a lengthy affair for any airport, with the application process alone expected to take six months. If the FAA determines that the safety benefits outweigh the costs and commits to covering up to 90% of the cost, a nine-month siting process would begin, followed by another nine months of design work and federal reviews and a year-long construction phase.
The Airport Commission had earlier explored the possibility of a remote control tower with air traffic controllers in another city managing traffic at the Mankato airport. That approach is brand new with only two remote towers nationwide, both still in the testing phase, according to the commission. While construction costs could be as little as $1 million for a remote tower, operational expenses could still be $600,000 a year.
“A remote tower doesn’t save you that much, and it’s a new concept and untested,” Zelms said.
