MANKATO — A planned switch in how Mankato taxes pulltab gambling creates winners and losers among charitable organizations, and the City Council decided Monday night it wasn’t ready to raise or throw in its cards.
After leaders of the local VFW strongly opposed city staff’s recommendation and a pair of other organizations supported the change, the council opted to stay its hand — voting unanimously to discuss the issue further in a work session later this month and make a decision in late November.
Since the late 1980s, the city has collected a tax of 3% of gross revenue from pulltab gambling, which occurs at local bars and is a revenue source for eight area charitable groups, youth sports associations and service organizations. The proposed new tax would be 10% of net revenue, after expenses are deducted.
City officials anticipate the switch will generate roughly the same amount of revenue — approximately $100,000 a year. But how the city can spend the money changes significantly.
Under state law, the old 3% tax had to be spent on gambling regulation. The city has struggled in recent years to document the regulatory spending to the satisfaction of the state Gambling Control Board. In fact, of $522,000 collected by the city since 2012, only $269,000 in gambling-regulation spending by the city was adequately documented.
The city’s solution is to refund $253,000 to the charitable organizations that sponsored pulltab gambling in those years. Because of the ongoing challenges of documenting $100,000 of city spending for gambling regulation, staff recommended switching to the 10% tax for 2020. Proceeds of that tax can be spent on a variety of youth activities, charitable work, arts and culture, and social programs such as food shelves and anti-homelessness.
While the overall tax collections would be roughly the same between the two taxes, not all charitable organizations will break even because of variations in how they operate and their level of expenses. Based on an examination of a 12-month period ending in July, three would pay more — the Eagles Club (34%), the VFW (35%) and the Mankato Area Hockey Association (79%.)
Five others — Community Charities, the Governaires drum and bugle corps, the Lake Washington Improvement Association, the Mankato Area Youth Baseball Association and the Prairie Ecology Bus — would pay between 26% and 40% less under the new tax.
Council member Karen Foreman noted the arguments favoring the change to the 10% tax: “We have more discretion in what we can use that for within the city. ... The majority of the (charitable) organizations would pay less.”
Council member Jessica Hatanpa also noted that the proceeds of the 10% tax would be used in part to cover Mankato’s share of the operating expenses of All Seasons Arena, which is used by youth hockey players and figure skaters, and for community grants, which currently tap the property tax levy to support art, music and community festivals.
“Taxpayers, right now, pay for it,” Hatanpa said.
Officials of the VFW, the last remaining Mankato veterans club, said one premise behind the change is a false one. Because the city can’t adequately justify collecting the entire 3% regulatory tax — and must refund half or more of that tax — all of the charitable organizations will be taking a hit if the 10% tax replaces the current one, Michael McLaughlin said.
“Everybody’s paying more,” McLaughlin said, adding that the rationale behind the 10% tax doesn’t make sense to him. “... We’re donating to charities by taking from charities.”
Don Baker, the VFW’s gambling manager, said the 35% in additional taxes the VFW would pay under the change will negatively impact his organization’s charitable work.
“It’s going to affect what we can do for veterans,” Baker said. “... I think it’s going to hurt us immensely.”
McLaughlin and other VFW representatives said they use the gambling proceeds for more than covering costs of operating their club, which is open to the public. It’s been used for homeless veterans programs, scholarships, supporting the Boy Scouts, youth athletics and even the annual LGBT Pride Fest.
“Keep the money where it’s needed and where it’s used effectively,” McLaughlin said.
Eric Steinmetz offered an opposing viewpoint as a representative of the Prairie Ecology Bus, which travels to schools throughout the region to teach young people about the natural environment.
A veteran, Steinmetz said he supports the work of the VFW. But he said the 10% tax would allow the city to disperse some of the proceeds of charitable gambling to a broader set of community needs.
“All of our organizations have their own causes,” he said, listing the targeted spending of the various groups. “That’s great stuff, but it leaves holes in the needs of the community.”
Steinmetz recalled a report from the Gambling Control Board examining the uses of charitable gambling proceeds statewide. Of more than about $70 million collected, only $5,000 was directed by local organizations to programs helping compulsive gamblers, he said. The city should target a portion of its new tax to helping people who suffer from gambling addictions.
A representative of the Lake Washington Improvement Association also spoke in favor of trading the regulatory tax for a charitable one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.