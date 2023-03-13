MANKATO — Rising mortgage rates undermined Mankato’s attempt to plant the first seeds of a “community land trust” to put home ownership within reach of lower-income residents.
But the City Council agreed Monday night to an extension of the first phase of the project, which aims to help three families purchase their first home. And the expectation remains that the program will grow in the coming years.
The community land trust was approved in late July as a five-month “phase one” of a program that could ultimately offer a variety of new and used homes at affordable prices for first-time homebuyers who earn 60% or less of the area median income. The city contracted with Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership, which operates a community land trust in other outstate Minnesota communities, to work with up to three eligible homebuyers to purchase an existing home.
Five months just wasn’t enough time for them to find a home to purchase, said City Manager Susan Arntz. The extension will give SWMHP and the prospective buyers an entire year to complete the process.
“I believe that they’re very close,” Arntz said.
A community land trust uses a nonprofit organization to facilitate the purchase of a lot and home for an income-eligible buyer. The organization sells the house — but not the land — to the homebuyer. Because the homebuyer is purchasing just the house, the overall cost of the purchase is reduced.
The Mankato City Council committed $250,000 — $83,333 per home — to the first phase of the project through its economic development budget, and the city is also covering up to $35,000 for repairs and necessary upgrades to the three houses that will be a part of phase one. In return for the discounted price, the homeowners will enter into a long-term lease for the land beneath the house that obligates them to sell the home at an affordable price to the next buyer if they decide to move.
Future buyers, who will also be leasing the land beneath the house from the community land trust, will have the same obligation to sell at an affordable price when they move, meaning the homes should remain available to lower-income buyers in perpetuity.
If the program grows as intended, the community land trust will eventually include newly constructed homes and renovated older homes.
“It’s helping to diversify our affordable units in the community in a lot of different ways,” Arntz said.
The city’s attempt to make homes more affordable was somewhat offset, though, by fast-rising interest rates that dramatically increased mortgage costs for homebuyers over the past year. One online calculator put the cost of $100,000 borrowed through a 30-year mortgage at $520 a month — principal and interest only — when the average interest rate was 4.73% in March of 2022. One year later, the average interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is 6.73% and the monthly payment has risen to $647.
“The good news is they have access to other types of funding sources,” Arntz said of the three initial families in Mankato’s program.
The extension approved Monday night gives the would-be homeowners, assisted by SWMHP, until the end of July to continue their search for a property that works financially.
As before, SWMHP is to receive a $5,000 administrative fee per home for establishing the community land trust, doing community outreach and training, managing any health and safety improvements on the properties being purchased, and assisting in obtaining a mortgage and in the closing process.
A potential second phase of the community land trust project will be presented at a future meeting, according to a memo to the council. The expansion, which has been approved for financial support by the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, would include newly constructed single-family homes. City officials have previously said that at least one developer has approached them about the possibility of including land-trust homes in new Mankato subdivisions.
