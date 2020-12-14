MANKATO — Subsidies for a planned $7 million five-story apartment complex in the downtown Mankato Place mall prompted skepticism from the City Council Monday night, but council members said they are willing to hear a formal proposal from the developer when it’s ready.
The 56-unit, 60,000-square-foot building, which developer Gordon Awsumb plans to build on the site of the former Red Rocks nightclub near Jackson Street, would consist of high-quality Class A apartments aimed at downtown office workers.
Awsumb said there’s demand for downtown living, and the site — which was home to a series of restaurants before becoming a nightclub — is unlikely to attract another hospitality use anytime soon.
“Restaurants are in terrible trouble and we don’t think we can refill this space (with a food or beverage establishment),” he told the council.
The apartments would be targeted at young professionals working in corporate offices that have been increasingly moving to the Mankato city center in recent years.
“It’s aimed at folks who might work at Eide Bailly or somewhere else downtown,” Awsumb said.
Initial rents would be $649 a month at the 16 efficiency apartments, about $1,250 for the 32 one-bedroom units and nearly $1,500 for the eight units with two bedrooms. That falls into the category of workforce housing based on the median income in Blue Earth County, said Community Development Director Paul Vogel.
Council President Mike Laven, though, indicated a reluctance to provide tax subsidies for the project.
“If there’s a market for this sort of housing, then it can happen (privately),” Laven said, pointing to the presence of nearby homeless shelters that he suggested would be better recipients of municipal assistance. “... I’m incredibly skeptical on our role in this.”
Awsumb, who owned Mankato Place until last year and who is working on the project with the new owners, has not made a specific request but is expected to seek at least $614,000 in tax-increment financing from the city. That subsidy would involve the city agreeing to give back the additional property taxes generated by the apartment building — about $55,000 annually compared to what the site now pays — for 15 years to help pay the additional construction costs associated with revitalizing an aging downtown property. (The $614,000 reflects the “net present value” of the payments because they would be made over many years.)
That request could grow even larger because the developers may ask to extend the tax-increment financing to 20 years, something they are considering. In return for extending the TIF five years beyond the city’s standard practice, the council could ask the developers to lock in rents at “workforce housing levels” or to set aside 11 units at lower rates for tenants who make 50% or less of the area median income, Vogel said.
Council member Mark Frost and Mayor Najwa Massad said they are opposed to 20 years of subsidies, limiting their support to no more than 15 years.
“None of this is affordable housing and that’s something we’re concerned about in Mankato,” Massad said.
Concerns also included parking. The documents presented to the council before the meeting showed 45 stalls on the first floor of the building using a mechanical Parkmatic system that allows vehicles to be stacked one above another. Council member Jessica Hatanpa noted the number of apartments is 11 more than the stalls and that some units would likely be two-vehicle households.
“So where are these people going to park?” Hatanpa wondered.
Vogel said the city typically requires two stalls per apartment unit, so the developers would need to rent additional spaces in downtown ramps. Awsumb said the Parkmatic system can actually stack cars higher than two levels, and they’re considering going with a three-tier system which would push the on-site capacity beyond 56.
City staff and the Planning Commission will examine those issues and others to see if the project meets design and zoning standards, Vogel said: “With some adjustments, we expect that it will.”
After those matters are resolved, a formal development agreement, including any tax subsidies, would be negotiated and brought to the City Council for a decision. Awsumb said the developers are hoping to construct the project in 2021.
