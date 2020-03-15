MANKATO — Attempts in 2018 and 2019 to develop affordable apartment buildings on a vacant 5-acre municipal lot near Cub Foods West both failed.
With two developers willing to try again, the Mankato City Council is hoping 2020 will be the charm. Each proposal would provide subsidized housing, while one would add a day care center and the other would offer affordable housing for senior citizens.
"We're kind of stuck and not getting anywhere with it," Council member Karen Foreman said of the city-owned parcel. "I'm inclined to give it one more try to meet our community goals. ... I still think that site has a lot of positives for a housing project."
Although some on the council expressed impatience and indicated a willingness to put the lot on the market for any potential use, Council member Jenn Melby-Kelley called for a continued focus on Mankato's priority needs.
"My heart is with affordable housing," Melby-Kelley said. "I don't want to just put it out for anyone (to buy). I don't want to forget what our goal is."
Seeking another chance
Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership made the first two attempts to develop workforce housing and a day care center on the parcel, which became available when the city's Public Works Department moved to a new location on Victory Drive. Both versions of the $25 million Gateway West development fell short when the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency passed over the proposal in an annual competition for federal tax credits targeted at affordable housing.
The tax credits would have made up about two-thirds of the financing for Gateway West, which aimed to create a 160-slot child care center and 80 apartments, the vast majority reserved for tenants earning 30-80% of the median income in the Mankato area. Slayton-based SWMHP recently informed the city it is willing to try again in the 2020 round of applications for the limited number of tax credits.
While the proposal will be revised in hopes of reversing the previous result, competition will be fierce once again.
"Every city around the state of any size is working on these sorts of projects," City Manager Pat Hentges said.
SWMHP officials are saying that the third variation of Gateway West will have fewer apartments guaranteed to go to lower-middle-class workers. That will continue to be the goal of the development, but some apartments might be available at higher rents to families earning as much as 120% of the area median income.
In addition, SWMHP will be seeking higher amounts of subsidies from the city — most likely asking that property taxes generated by the development be set aside to cover construction costs for 20 years rather than the 15 years of tax-increment financing in the previous proposals. The city had already agreed to sell the lot to the nonprofit housing developer for $1.
"In order for this to have half a chance, we're going to have to go from 15 to 20 years," City Manager Pat Hentges told the council, which was meeting as the Mankato Economic Development Authority last week.
SWMHP was granted exclusive rights to develop the parcel in 2018 following a formal "request for proposals" by the City Council. Rather than selling the property to the highest bidder or to the project that would generate the most property taxes, the council judged the proposals based on how they meshed with the city's strategic plan, including development of affordable housing, increasing the availability of day care, or addressing homelessness.
Second look at the runner-up
While SWMHP won the development rights and was given a second year of exclusivity in 2019, another proposal by the Cohen-Esrey Developent Group also received high marks from the council during the request-for-proposals process. Kansas-based Cohen-Esrey sent a letter to the city March 3 expressing its ongoing interest in redeveloping the former public works site.
Cohen-Esrey's initial proposal had the potential to be the most sweeping of the three submissions. A $15 million first phase would have included a four-story 50-unit apartment building reserved for low-income workers and 24 townhouses aimed at people making roughly the median income. It also includes a small commercial building for a restaurant, store or office space.
A $20 million future phase, which would have required the purchase of a privately owned adjacent lot, showed a 75-unit apartment building and 24 more townhomes.
If granted development rights this time, Cohen-Esrey would focus on the 5.1-acre city-owned lot, again providing the 50-unit affordable housing apartment building, according to the letter from Brian Sweeney, a development director for the organization. But the revised proposal would now include a 75-unit "affordable independent senior building" as well.
Sweeney suggested its proposal could score well in the tax-credit competition before the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency for a couple of reasons.
First, the senior housing project would seek housing infrastructure bonds, a state program that Gov. Tim Walz is looking to greatly expand. Secondly, Cohen-Esrey would file a dual application for the highly sought 9% affordable housing tax credits, which the Mankato project failed to capture in 2018 and 2019, and also for less-coveted 4% tax credits.
"... The site remains very competitive and we believe that if submitted as a dual application along with the HIB senior component, we will substantially increase the chances of receiving an award," Sweeney wrote. "... We are confident that our applications will be competitive with the hopes of at least securing funding for one of the components. If both components are funded, we would move forward with developing the entire site."
If only one of the proposals was funded, Cohen-Esrey would consider using the remainder of the site for its earlier idea of 24 townhomes aimed at average earners.
Hentges told the council he expects a similar 20-year tax subsidy would be required for the Cohen-Esrey project, just as it would be for the SWMHP plan.
Chad Adams, the CEO for SWMHP, made his pitch to continue as the exclusive developer of the site.
In a March 2 letter to the city, Adams summarized the multiple conversations SWMHP officials have had with Minnesota Housing about why the project fell short the past two years.
"We have consistently received feedback that the Gateway project was a strong and thorough application and scored well," he wrote.
The project, however, was competing with a record number of requests, many of them similarly strong, according to the letter. SWMHP was advised that the Gateway project was so large it might be advisable to break it into a two-phased approach over two years.
The cost-per-unit for constructing the Gateway apartments was also "considerably higher than other projects," driven by the expense of the child care center, poor soils on the site and the need to build a road through the parcel, Sweeney wrote: "We believe some modest changes and approach to the site development will strengthen the application ... ."
Only one of the two apartment buildings in the revised Gateway project would be dependent on the 9% tax credits, reducing to 38 the number of units dedicated to lower-income tenants. The second 42-unit building would be financed from other sources and some apartments could be leased at higher rents, although Adams promised that SWMHP "will ensure that affordability encompasses the majority of the building." The plan retains a day care center — open to families from across the community, not just residents of the apartment buildings — with affordable rates and a capacity of up to 160 kids.
Winner named by May
With both projects relying in part on the affordable housing tax credits, the City Council will have to pick a developer soon to allow a detailed application to be made to Minnesota Housing by its June 4 deadline. More specific proposals are expected to be brought to the Economic Development Authority in April with final approval by the council in May.
Because the two developers will need to expend time and money in formulating detailed proposals, Hentges wanted assurances that the council was willing to make another attempt, knowing that expanded city tax subsidies will be expected.
Mayor Najwa Massad called for "giving this one more shot. I would highly encourage that we move forward with both of them."
Council member Dennis Dieken agreed, saying the parcel could be used for other purposes in the future if affordable housing initiatives fail again in 2020. But, he noted, two developers are willing to try at this point.
"It's an opportunity now and maybe that opportunity won't be there in the future," Dieken said.
After one of the developers is chosen and an application is made to Minnesota Housing, the city will have to wait about five months to find out if 2020 brings better results than the previous two years. The agency typically announces the winners and losers in the affordable housing tax credit competition in late October or early November.
