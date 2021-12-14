Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy...showers and thundershowers during the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.