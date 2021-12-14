MANKATO — For a second time, the Mankato City Council declined to preclude apartments or other rental units from being developed on a former pasture being sold by the School Sisters of Notre Dame.
For decades, the six-acre parcel has been a near-ideal neighbor for the residents of the Tourtellotte Park neighborhood. Even when the grazing cows were gone, the land across Fourth Street from the park was something of an informal nature area.
But since the congregation of nuns on the Good Counsel Hill announced this year plans to sell their property, the neighborhood has been nervous about what might develop on the pasture. On Monday night, residents again asked the council to extend its rental density ordinance — which limits rental units to 25% of homes on a block — to the grassland and forest.
“All we’re looking for is to keep the neighborhood consistent and protect the property values,” said Paul Rodgers, who lives on North Fourth Street.
Concern in the Tourtellotte Park area skyrocketed when a developer of affordable housing complexes held a neighborhood meeting in April and showed very preliminary concepts being considered, including as many as 83 rental units in a three-story apartment building and adjacent rows of townhouses.
By July, Council member Mark Frost and dozens of residents of the neighborhood were asking the council to extend the ordinance, which covers most parts of Mankato where single-family homes are prevalent, to the property. Without holding a formal vote, the consensus of the majority of the council was that the request was premature because no development proposal had been submitted to the city.
While the apartment project is no longer being pursued, Council member Dennis Dieken sought in October to again extend the rental restrictions to the property. The council referred the matter to the Planning Commission, which narrowly recommended extending the ordinance.
On Monday night, neighborhood resident Mike Spellacy said the action would simply ensure that any development of the pastureland would match the single-family, owner-occupied nature of the Tourtellotte Park neighborhood, where the number of rental units is already regulated.
“We need to be proactive, not reactive,” Spellacy said.
He also echoed other residents in saying their request does not reflect opposition to affordable housing projects or antipathy toward lower-income residents. Instead, the concern is about traffic, noise and property values, they said.
City staff recommended against extending the ordinance, saying the city’s practice is to hold off on such decisions until specific development proposals come forward for undeveloped land. Three council members — Mike Laven, Jessica Hatanpa and Karen Foreman — cited that precedent in explaining their vote against extending the rental restrictions.
Three other council members — Frost, Dieken and Mayor Najwa Massad — favored the neighborhood request.
Council member Jenn Melby-Kelley provided the fourth vote in opposition to the request. While Melby-Kelley cited past practice and the staff recommendation for her vote, she also noted that she had heard from people who were openly opposed to an affordable housing project because of a belief it would increase crime.
“I disagree with that,” Melby-Kelley said.
Even with Monday’s vote, almost any development proposed for the property would need to come to the council for approval, according to Community Development Director Paul Vogel. The only projects that could be constructed without the council’s OK would be a public park or a school.
The plans of the School Sisters remain unknown both for the pasture and for their larger property holdings on the Good Counsel Hill. They’ve been virtually silent about their intentions since early April, and that continued at the Planning Commission meeting earlier this month, even though the Sisters had a representative at the meeting.
“They didn’t say a word,” Frost said.
