MANKATO — Facing requested sports and recreation projects totaling $33.9 million in city-financed expenses, the Mankato City Council learned Monday night it might not be able to cover even 30% of that total in the near term.
Even if the city borrows money to be repaid — with interest — using future sales tax revenue, the council will need to significantly pare back the wish-list and tell backers of some projects they will need to wait another eight years, according to financial data presented by staff and Mankato’s bond counsel at a two-hour work session.
“We aren’t going to be able to do everything,” Council President Mike Laven said near the end of the meeting.
And Laven proposed taking a cautious approach that would potentially approve just $5 million for the list of projects — such as upgrades to the municipal swimming pool, a new sheet of indoor ice, and expanded youth softball and baseball fields — to be funded with Mankato’s half-percent sales tax.
Other council members also indicated concern about over-committing to multiple large projects, with Council member Jessica Hatanpa suggesting staff prepare cost estimates for eliminating the Tourtellotte Park swimming pool and replacing it with a large accessible splash-park. And Hatanpa asked staff to prepare an estimate of expected major costs at the civic center in coming years, ranging from a new roof to a new heating system to new ice-making equipment for the hockey arena.
“I’d like to have at least a general sense of when they’re happening,” Hatanpa said of those impending costs, which could total more than $4 million.
Council member Karen Foreman asked for more detail on the predicted number of users — and the total number of hours of use over the course of a year — if the city invests millions of dollars in youth sports facilities.
“It makes a lot of difference in how I prioritize that,” Foreman said.
Foreman listed another reason to avoid maximizing the amount borrowed: future sales tax revenue could potentially fall as retail sales at traditional stores become less certain in the internet age.
“We don’t know if we’re going to get this much in sales tax,” she said. “So (delaying some of the borrowing) gives you a little safety net.”
Balanced against those concerns is the obligation the council might feel to provide some of the amenities that motivated youth sports advocates and business leaders to launch a vigorous “Vote Yes” campaign when the council asked voters in 2016 to extend the local sales tax for 16 additional years. That campaign emphasized the extension would allow for $47 million in spending for maintenance of critical infrastructure, maintenance and improvements to parks, and construction of new indoor sports and recreation facilities.
The nearly 72% of voters who supported the extension might be disappointed if the council is overly cautious, Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms told Hatanpa, who asked about the downside of waiting three or four years to authorize new projects.
“They probably expect something to happen when it’s feasible and reasonable to do something,” Zelms said.
Waiting also carries the risk of rising construction costs and higher interest rates.
Under the most ambitious approach, $15 million in bonds could be sold in March of 2021 — an approach which also includes doubling the city’s half-percent food and beverage tax to 1%. That scenario also assumes that only interest would be paid during the first two years of borrowing, and the 15-year bonds would not be paid off entirely until 2038, just after the sales tax is set to expire.
Of that $15 million, as much as $5 million might be required to serve as the local match to a water-quality and erosion-control project Mankato will be asking the state to help fund in the legislative session starting next month.
Another $10 million in 10-year bonds could be sold in 2028, bonds that would also be retired in 2038.
The bottom line is the city, even with aggressive borrowing, can afford to finance only 75% of what’s being requested — less if the Legislature fully funds the water projects and the entire $5 million match is required. And even then, much of the funding would have to wait for eight years. And by selling bonds, the city would be adding nearly $7 million in interest costs to have access to the entire $25 million in funding.
In addition, the expected financing route is general-obligation bonds — which means the city would have to raise property taxes to repay the money if projected sales-tax revenue falls short.
“If everything went wrong, it’s obligating the city’s full faith and credit,” Zelms said.
Doubling the food and beverage tax, which currently generates about $750,000 a year via restaurant bills and bar tabs, would provide the city more leeway.
“But that is a political decision that has implications as well,” Zelms said.
Leading the list of requested projects is an arena with two new sheets of indoor ice, proposed by the Mankato Area Hockey Association, that city officials anticipate would cost $17.9 million in sales tax proceeds.
The next most-expensive projects are the expansion and remodeling of Thomas Park to create a complex of ballparks dedicated to youth softball. That project would carry a $6.9 million price tag for the city. Just behind are planned repairs to the Tourtellotte Park pool and construction of a new splash pad and zero-depth-entry pool at $6.4 million.
Rounding out the list is a $1.78 million addition to Community Athletic Fields, the youth baseball complex adjacent to Rosa Parks Elementary School, and $887,000 to finish the phased remodeling of Franklin Rogers Ball Park.
Finally, the $33.9 million in requests doesn’t include numerous other authorized uses of sales-tax revenue, ranging from a homeless shelter to a contribution toward a new east-side YMCA, which would possibly including a large indoor swimming pool.
One of the reasons the revenue is constrained is that the city has already moved forward with several projects totaling $14.3 million — including work at Franklin Rogers, the curling club, the civic center and the flood-control system — that are being financed with sales tax proceeds. And $9.4 million in principal and interest is still owed over the next three years to retire bonds sold for construction of the Grand Hall adjacent to the civic center.
“A lot of open questions ...,” Council member Mark Frost said.
The council is scheduled to look in more detail at the proposals for softball and baseball and for the municipal pool at a Jan. 27 work session, with a Feb. 3 session dedicated to the Franklin Rogers, ice arena and YMCA plans.
