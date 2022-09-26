MANKATO — The long-awaited and long-delayed modernization of Mankato’s municipal swimming pool — complete with a long and spinny water slide and a new family play pool — should be underway in about two weeks, but it won’t come cheap.
The Mankato City Council approved $8.4 million in improvements to the Tourtellotte Park pool complex Monday night despite bids that were nearly a third higher than anticipated. The project will keep the aging pool operating by installing new mechanical systems while also bringing new amenities such as a water slide with a trio of 360-degree turns and a new zero-depth entry pool offering water features aimed at the youngest swimmers.
City staff recommended in August that the council reject all five bids received from contractors because the lowest — $8.435 million — was 32% above expectations. A second round of bidding generated seven bids but virtually the same result. The lowest bid of $8.423 million was just $12,000 less expensive than the best bid of seven weeks prior.
Nevertheless, City Manager Susan Arntz recommended Monday that the council award the contract to APX Construction Group of Mankato and allow construction to begin in October. If the schedule holds, the updated and slightly expanded municipal pool complex will reopen in time for the 2024 swimming season after being closed all of next year.
Because of the difficulty in getting parts for the pool’s mechanical systems, the alternative to greenlighting the project was to shutter the pool, Arntz said.
“Without moving forward on the project, we won’t have a pool next year,” she said. “... We struggled to get the pool open this year.”
It’s also possible costs could increase further if another round of bidding was conducted in 2023, Arntz said: “None of us have that crystal ball.”
The project had already been delayed when the council focused on higher priority projects when divvying up proceeds of the local sales, including pressing repairs at the civic center, fixes at the municipal curling club and modernization of the city baseball park. Additional delays followed when the pandemic disrupted the economy in 2020 and there was uncertainty about future sales-tax revenues.
As the years went by, the costs rose. The city’s pool consultant, SEH Inc., estimated in December of 2019 that the upgrades and repairs would cost $4.85 million. By July of 2021, that had risen to nearly $5.7 million. With some new flooring and ventilation systems added to the project, the anticipated cost had reached $6.75 million. Even that turned out to be far less than contractors would actually charge to do the work.
Despite $1.7 million in unanticipated additional costs, the project can be paid for with existing revenues, Administrative Services Director Parker Skophammer told the council. That’s partly because of robust spending on sales-tax-generating purchases in the community. Revenue from the half-percent local tax, which totaled $6.2 million in 2021, was at $4.5 million already through August.
“That is 12.56% ahead of last year,” Skophammer said. “Certainly on track to collect more than the $6.2 million.”
The city also estimated it would see a steep rise in interest rates paid on the next round of bonds it sells — 4%. In conferring with the city’s bond counsel, city officials now expect the rate to be 3.6%, which would mean about $250,000 less than budgeted in interest payments over five years.
Finally, the city was anticipating spending significant sales tax revenues in the coming years on its Southeast Water Quality Initiative — a plan to restore a massive wetland on the edge of the city to store and filter stormwater runoff. That project is no longer expected to be built in the near term, freeing up revenue, Skophammer said.
After hearing from Skophammer and Arntz and asking a few budget-related questions, the council agreed to award the bid to APX on a 5-2 vote with Council members Jessica Hatanpa and Bryan Schneider opposed.
Along with $7.27 million in sales tax proceeds, the work will be funded with $1.15 million of federal COVID relief funds.
Construction would start as soon as Oct. 11 and would continue as weather allows through 2023, wiping out the entire summer pool season next year. Work would wrap up in the spring of 2024 with an anticipated completion no later than May 24, 2024.
When swimmers return to the pool complex, they will find a 2,900-square-foot building on the north end of the Olympic-sized main pool to house new pool mechanical systems. With those systems no longer taking up space in the historic bathhouse, new bathrooms and changing rooms — including private family facilities — will be in place. A modern ventilation system, better accessibility and new windows and doors are also on tap.
A new pool deck will feature shade structures, lighting, deck showers and a ramp to provide improved access to the pool for people with mobility issues.
The old wading pool will be scrapped — replaced with a zero-depth-entry pool 45 feet wide and 64 feet long, reaching a maximum depth of three feet and offering squirty aquatic play features. The play pool will connect to a plunge pool at the bottom of a twisty water slide 21 feet high and stretching over 151 feet.
