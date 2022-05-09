MANKATO — A pilot project to see how Riverfront Drive functions with two fewer through-lanes in Old Town is set to begin in less than a month after approval from the Mankato City Council Monday night.
The council also approved contracts for major repairs at the civic center but ordered another round of bidding on a planned girls’ softball complex after initial bids were more than $1 million above expectations.
Riverfront Drive pilot project
The Riverfront Drive lane reduction through the historic Old Town business district will be a temporary demonstration project but could become permanent two years from now if it works as intended.
City planners, business owners and area residents developed the concept in 2019, hoping the new configuration will slow traffic a bit, make it easier for pedestrians to cross Riverfront and create more space for sidewalks, landscaping, art and other features to make the area more attractive to Old Town customers.
The pilot project will use restriped lanes and temporary landscaping obstacles to eliminate a through-lane in each direction, create a center lane for left-turners and install bump-outs and other crossing upgrades. Traffic impacts will then be measured on both Riverfront and nearby Second Street, which could become an alternate route for drivers if they believe Riverfront is moving too slowly. Along with data collection, opinions will be sought from drivers, businesses and customers throughout the duration of the demonstration project.
High bids threatened to derail the study before it started as the two bids received were double expectations. But the council agreed to accept the low bid of $229,000 from Safety Signs, after city staff explained that the project will create a more realistic demonstration than originally planned. The work will also be challenging for the contractor because all of the temporary changes are to be put in place between the end of business hours on Friday, June 3 and the start of the morning commute on Monday, June 6.
Public Works Director Jeff Johnson also emphasized the importance of learning whether the proposed changes are feasible before more than $5 million in permanent upgrades are made to that section of Riverfront Drive in two years.
“With the pending project scheduled in 2024, I don’t think it would be wise at this point to delay this any longer,” Johnson said.
Civic center, youth baseball
Two projects at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center and one at the local youth baseball complex attracted construction bids that were close to estimates.
The $4.805 million contract awarded to lone bidder Knutson Construction of Rochester, which included an alternate project involving a new staircase to an upper-level mechanical room, was about $200,000 more than anticipated but still received unanimous approval.
A second project to modernize the chiller plant at the civic center, an air-cooling system that dates to the arena’s 1995 beginnings, came in at a price a bit below expectations and was also approved. WEB Construction bid $1.43 million for a project predicted to cost $1.46 million.
The council also awarded an additional component involving the replacement of an air handler associated with the arena’s hockey ice-making plant that brought the total price to $1.57 million. The project will start later than originally planned with a completion date of Feb. 10, 2023, but the work will be done without interrupting the hockey season of the Minnesota State University Mavericks.
Adding a 58-stall parking lot at Community Athletic Fields — the six-field complex for young baseball players — attracted a low bid from Dirt Merchant Inc. of $314,000, which beat the estimated price by $58,000.
Little League baseball parents will have one more season of scrambling for parking. The required completion date for the project is Aug. 15.
Youth softball
The council rejected bids for a complete makeover of the Thomas Park softball complex, hoping another round of bids, with some modifications aimed at reducing costs, can be done quickly enough to keep the work on track for completion in time for the 2023 softball season.
The decision came despite an impassioned plea from the Mankato Area Girls Fastpitch Association, commonly known as the Peppers, to approve the work, including a quartet of extra amenities.
“We came so close before COVID to getting the whole shebang,” MAGFA President Pam Kind said, noting that organization is in its 40th year without ever having a complex of fields designed specifically for youth softball. “... Please don’t make them wait any longer.”
The plan is to begin preparing another call for bids immediately and, if they come back at a more affordable price, to approve a contract in less than a month and start construction by July 1.
The project at Thomas Park aims to create a facility for young softball players that matches the quality of the youth baseball complex. Plans include a “championship field” with artificial turf, lights and bleachers; four smaller fields in a pinwheel layout; and a variety of amenities throughout the facility, which is just east of East High School along Hoffman Road.
When bids were opened on April 29, the two contractors interested in the project were both well above the $4.17 million estimated cost of construction. Peterson Companies bid $5.49 million and Ebert Construction bid $5.94 million.
The city also asked bidders to make offers on construction of four optional amenities in case additional funding from outside groups became available to expand the project. Those included a new restroom building with a locker room, a smaller restroom in the center of the pinwheel, artificial turf on the adjacent East High School softball field, and artificial turf on the infields of the pinwheel fields.
The two firms offered widely divergent bids for the alternates. Ebert wanted $230,000 more than Peterson to do the two restroom buildings but was willing to do the artificial turf work for $734,000 less. The new round of bidding will attempt to better clarify the true costs of those alternate amenities while reducing some of the expense of the dugouts, which carried a particularly inflated cost in the two bids.
Council members Karen Foreman and Jenn Melby-Kelley joined Mayor Najwa Massad in attempting to reassure Kind that Monday’s action would be a very temporary setback.
“It will happen,” Massad said. “We all want this. We want the young girls to have their place.”
Other than the Riverfront Drive project, which would be funded with state aid targeted for city street projects, the construction costs of the projects are to be financed with revenue generated by Mankato’s half-percent local sales tax. Council members are approaching the near-term limits of that revenue source when considering previous obligations and a major upgrade to the municipal swimming pool set for approval later this summer.
