MANKATO — Facing strong opposition from a veterans organization and the local youth hockey association, a planned change in how Mankato taxes charitable gambling was rejected by the Mankato City Council Monday night.
The decision came after six weeks of debate and after city staff cut the proposed new tax nearly in half.
City Manager Pat Hentges’ proposed 2020 budget included a 10% tax on net proceeds on pulltab sales and other charitable gambling revenue that eight local nonprofit organizations rely on for a major portion of their annual revenue. The tax would have replaced a 3% tax on gross revenue from charitable gambling.
Both of the taxes — one a smaller percentage on gross proceeds, the other a larger percentage imposed on revenue after expenses were deducted — can generate just over $100,000 a year. But the way that money can be spent under state law varies greatly. The 3% tax the city has traditionally collected can only be used on gambling enforcement and monitoring, primarily conducted by Mankato police. The 10% tax can be used by the city for a wide variety of social, cultural and youth activities.
The switch was complicated by the fact that the Minnesota Gambling Control Board has rejected much of the gambling enforcement spending the city has submitted in recent years, prompting substantial refunds of the 3% tax to the local charities. Covering the past seven years, the state has required a combined $253,000 of the tax proceeds to be given back to the nonprofits.
That left the VFW and the Mankato Area Hockey Association arguing that the $100,000 collected via the new 10% tax was actually a money grab by the city compared to the $100,000 collected from the old tax, much of which is ultimately refunded.
City officials responded by suggesting the 10% tax be reduced to a 5.5% tax, but even that was rejected on a 4-3 vote Monday after the VFW and MAHA called for maintaining the status quo.
The proposed change, according to a memo to the council, had the advantage of eliminating the staff time and paperwork required by the Gambling Control Board to justify the city’s expenses in enforcing charitable gambling regulations. It also would have reduced the tax being paid by the nonprofits. Based on gambling revenues for the 12 months ending June 30, the change would have resulted in a reduction in tax payments of 1.7% for MAHA, 26% for the Eagles Club and VFW, 59% for the Governaires, 60% for Community Charities, 66% for the Prairie Ecology Bus and the Mankato Area Youth Baseball Association, and 67% for the Lake Washington Improvement Association.
VFW representatives, though, calculated the impact of the change when including the state-ordered refunds for the fiscal year ending June 30. With the refunds included, every organization pays less under the current 3% tax than they would pay under the proposed tax — even with the new tax reduced from a 10% rate to 5.5%.
“Their math came out a lot different than ours did,” said Council member Mark Frost, who was joined by Dennis Dieken, Mike Laven and Jessica Hatanpa in rejecting the change.
Mayor Najwa Massad and Council members Karen Foreman and Jenn Melby-Kelley favored the switch to the new tax.
Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms warned that future years might not bring the same sort of refunds as the most recent year, noting that the new head of the Gambling Control Board in a meeting this month indicated appreciation for the work city police are doing in gambling enforcement.
“There is no guarantee in the future that refunds would occur,” Zelms said.
The projected $54,000 the city would receive from the 5.5% tax was targeted in the proposed 2020 budget toward the municipal contribution to the Greater Mankato Diversity Council, operations at All Seasons Arena, and the annual grants the council makes to support art, music and community festivals. That funding now comes from property taxpayers.
Representatives of the VFW and MAHA were skeptical that the city was incurring $100,000 a year in gambling compliance costs.
“A hundred grand a year just doesn’t seem to add up,” said Eric Boelter, a MAHA board member.
Mike McLaughlin of the VFW suggested sticking with the 3% tax for at least another year to see if the city and the state can reach agreement on eligible gambling-regulation expenses. When those costs are more clearly defined, the VFW welcomes being taxed at that rate rather than shifting the burden to general property taxes.
“We would gladly pay whatever enforcement costs that are actually occurring,” McLaughlin said.
After the council vote, Hentges said some budget adjustments in spending or funding sources for the Diversity Council, All Seasons Arena and community grants.
“We’re going to have to figure out how those can be accommodated,” he said.
