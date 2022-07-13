MANKATO — For residents of Mankato's southside neighborhoods whose bucket list includes "serve on city council," now is the moment. It's also an opportunity for Minnesota State University students to add "alderman" under the "employment experience" portion of their resume.
In 25 days, someone will receive the "council member" title without having to door-knock, debate or stand for election.
The opportunity, which has been fairly rare in Mankato, came about because of the resignation of longtime Council member Mark Frost, who left the seven-member governing body after nearly 20 years on July 1. He moved from his Ward 3 home and was no longer eligible to serve. Frost's four-year term would have expired in early January.
It's been 16 years since a similar appointment. The last council vacancy was declared in August 2006 due to a resignation in Ward 1, and Tony Knapp — who had served on the council in the 1980s and '90s — was appointed to serve until a special election was held, according to City Clerk Renae Kopischke.
With fewer than six months left in Frost's term, there will be no special election this time.
"The charter says that for a vacancy of less than 365 days, the council 'shall appoint' someone to fill in," City Manager Susan Arntz explained to the council earlier this week.
After officially declaring the vacancy, the council voted to seek applications from the general public rather than submit their own suggested replacement.
Eligible applicants must submit a letter of interest by July 29 with council members reviewing the options during the first week in August and making a formal appointment at the Aug. 8 council meeting.
The new council member must be at least 18 years old and a resident of the current Ward 3. (As part of the reapportionment process following the 2020 census, new ward lines were approved earlier this year, and those new wards will be in effect for the upcoming elections. But the vacancy is for the final months of the council term representing the ward that existed at the time of the 2018 council elections.)
The bulk of the current Ward 3 is south of Stadium Road, although a couple of neighborhoods north of Stadium are included — the residential area north of the Minnesota State University campus between Val Imm Drive and Warren Street, and the neighborhood east of Skylark Drive and west of Victory Drive.
The selected person probably won't be serving long. The filing period for the Nov. 8 general election ended May 31, so the council member filling the temporary vacancy won't have the option of deciding they like the job so much that they want to be on the ballot for a four-year term.
"They'd essentially have to run a write-in campaign to stay in the role," Arntz said.
The only exception would be if the council chooses to appoint someone who already filed to run in the Nov. 8 election, she said. Two candidates who are residents of the current Ward 3 are on the general election ballot — Kevin Bores, who lives on Palancar Avenue, and Don Friend, who lives on Ridgely Road.
Anyone interested in seeking the council appointment can send their letter of interest to: City of Mankato; Attention: City Clerk; Intergovernmental Center; 10 Civic Center Plaza; Mankato, Minn. 56001.
The letters can also be submitted by email to Kopischke at rkopischke@mankatomn.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.