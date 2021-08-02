MANKATO — With more items on their to-do list than sales-tax revenue to finance them, Mankato City Council members hammered out a consensus on priorities Monday night.
Emergency fixes for the civic center, repairs to the municipal swimming pool, a major upgrade to the youth softball complex, more parking at the youth baseball fields and a doubling of pickleball courts topped the list.
Items placed on the backburner include more sheets of indoor ice, new water features at the Tourtellotte Park pool, and new baseball fields for the youngest players.
The council also decided to continue moving forward on adding a control tower at the Mankato Regional Airport, which would require some sales tax revenue but probably not for three to five years.
"Let's fix first everything that's broken," Council member Jessica Hatanpa said.
The broken, or nearly broken, municipal infrastructure includes the civic center's roof ($1.4 million), its air conditioning system ($1.36 million) and its exterior wall panels ($4 million). All of those items will be funded with nearly $6.8 million of $16.5 million in bonds to be sold early in 2022 and repaid with revenue from the half-percent local sales tax under the tentative plan worked out at Monday night's council work session.
A major improvement to the Thomas Park youth softball complex would be the largest project funded with the remaining proceeds of the 2022 bond sale. The nearly $4.2 million upgrade would replace the poor-quality existing fields, reconfiguring the complex with a pinwheel of four new fields, plus a championship field with lights and artificial turf and site upgrades ranging from better drainage to a concessions building to trails and landscaping.
Just below that project in price is a nearly $3.9 million modernization of the Tourtellotte Pool, which was constructed in the 1930s and last overhauled in the 1980s. Mechanical systems would be replaced and moved from the WPA-created bathhouse, creating room in that historic building for renovations that would improve existing locker rooms and add family changing rooms.
Proposed additions to the Community Athletic Fields, located next to Rosa Park Elementary School and dedicated to youth baseball, totaled $1.7 million, but council members instructed staff to scale back that work to the portion of the project involving additional parking. Two miniature fields for the littlest hardball players will be put on hold, along with amenities such as a playground and shelter.
Council President Mike Laven initially put the pickleball court expansion at Tourtellotte Park in the category of items that can wait.
"We don't need to do anything with the pickleball courts because they're not broken. Same with Community Athletic Fields," Laven said.
The pickleball court expansion from six to 12 courts at Tourtellotte Park is expected to cost $475,000, and Laven noted a private developer is planning an expansive indoor facility on North Victory Drive for the increasingly popular sport.
Hatanpa agreed with Laven on pickleball and with the additional baseball diamonds at Community Athletic Fields but argued additional parking was desperately needed at the six-field baseball complex. Scaling back the $16.5 million bond sale next year would leave the city more capacity to do the next round of improvements — most likely dominated by a high-cost indoor ice rink — sooner than 2027, when city staff estimate that an additional $10 million in bonds could be financed.
"Leaving some capacity for whoever's sitting here in 2026, to give them some options, it makes me feel better," she said.
Other council members agreed the baseball complex improvements can be limited to the parking expansion. But the pickleball project, which would actually be funded with general city revenues because it wasn't an authorized use of sales tax revenue in a 2016 referendum approved by voters, made a strong comeback by the end of the meeting.
Mayor Najwa Massad and Council members Jenn Melby-Kelly, Mark Frost and others spoke of the need for the additional courts, and Laven and Hatanpa ultimately agreed.
There was less good news for residents hoping for new water features, such as a toddler-friendly splash pad, at Tourtellotte. The council is open to a continued discussion of possibly adding a zero-depth-entry pool for families with young children and for swimmers with disabilities. But a splash pad would probably be better located in a different part of town, Council member Karen Foreman said.
"There's this other area up on the hill where a lot of other people live and a lot of kids," Foreman said, mentioning Erlandson Park or other eastside parks as a potential location for some family-friendly water features.
That, too, would need to be funded with general fund dollars rather than sales-tax proceeds if it was located apart from the Tourtellotte Pool complex under the terms of the referendum.
Spending sales tax dollars on new facilities also requires a super-majority — five of seven council members — under city policy. That reality prompted Laven to ask Frost to weigh in after he was mostly silent during the discussion even as the six other council expressed opinions on the spending priorities.
"I have no objections to anything that we're funding," Frost said. "... I don't see much to whine about here."
Frost has traditionally been one of the more fiscally conservative members of the body and has been particularly skeptical at times about airport spending. But none of the council members objected to continuing the process of applying for a Federal Aviation Administration approval of an air traffic control tower at the increasingly busy municipal airport.
The FAA would pay 90% of the construction cost of the $6 million tower with the city and the state each chipping in 5%. But the city would have an estimated $60,000 ongoing annual cost for maintaining the tower. The council was comfortable enough with the plan developed by staff for funding the operational costs — $30,000 a year in sales tax revenue and $30,000 from a special tax on aviation fuel sold at the airport — to ask that the tower application approval be placed on next Monday's agenda.
