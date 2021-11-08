MANKATO — A 51-unit affordable housing project next to Rosa Parks Elementary School should be under construction next month and open to tenants in a year after the Mankato City Council agreed to fill the final gap in the development’s financing plan. And the council cleared space for a developer to move forward on another apartment building along Second Street in the city center — this one closer to Old Town.
The action comes during a surge in residential housing development in Mankato as the private sector — sometimes with municipal subsidy requests — attempts to meet the demand for homes in a steadily growing city.
Rosa Place II has been in the works for more than two years but was nearly derailed by pandemic-related economic factors.
“It’s been a very stressful few months, almost a year,” said Ryan Schwickert of Joseph Development, the developer that completed the 60-unit Rosa Place in 2019 and immediately looked to nearly double the project with a second phase. “We were supposed to open last March.”
Both phases were awarded federal tax credits provided to apartment buildings targeted at people making 60% or less of the area median income. The city of Mankato backed both projects, providing hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax-increment financing for Rosa Place and an initial $100,000 grant from the city’s federal Housing and Urban Development allocation for Rosa Place II.
After the economic turmoil caused by the pandemic, even more was requested by Joseph Development, a Rochester-based firm that has created 1,200 rental units in southern Minnesota using federal tax credit aimed at spurring construction of affordable housing.
First, a decline in average incomes in Blue Earth County pushed down rents that Rosa Place II could charge under the federal formula. That decline caused the project’s banker to cut back on the size of its loan. Then lumber costs shot up, pushing up construction costs.
Earlier this fall, the council agreed to provide $500,000 for the project from the federal COVID relief funds granted to the city. The $200,000 zero-interest loan approved Monday night brings the local subsidies for Rosa Place II to $800,000. Under the agreement, the loan will need to be repaid over 15 years, and the apartment complex will continue to provide restricted-rent housing for three decades.
Schwickert called the loan, combined with $860,000 in development fees that Joseph Development has agreed to forego, “the final piece of the puzzle.” Construction is to begin on Dec. 13 with completion in the fall of 2022.
The apartment building will offer 12 one-bedroom units with rents of about $700 a month, 24 two-bedroom apartments with rents just above $900, and 15 three-bedroom units with monthly rents of about $1,200, according to documents submitted by the developer.
The Old Town apartment project, which is the fifth proposed for Second Street near downtown Mankato in the past year, is to be constructed at the corner of Plum and Second streets. The parcel is owned by Brennan Properties and was originally dedicated as overflow parking under a tax-increment financing agreement between the city and Mike Brennan for the construction of the $16.2 million Bridge Plaza building across Plum Street.
On Monday, Brennan asked the council to amend the TIF agreement to drop the required parking lot at 118 East Plum Street and 304 North Second Street. City staff agreed that the 32 parking stalls, which haven’t been constructed, are no longer required under city zoning rules because Bridge Plaza was downsized from seven stories in Brennan’s original plan to five.
That opens up the parcels for the construction of the apartment building.
“It’s going to be another nice addition to the downtown core,” Brennan said.
He wouldn’t provide details on the height of the building, the number of units or the potential range of rents, saying the concepts are still being explored.
Already, four projects have been proposed along Second Street from the Jackson Park area to the corners of Main and Mulberry. Those developments total 192 units and a combined price tag approaching $60 million.
Brennan said his project will be smaller than some of the others that may be popping up along the street, but it will offer tenants a choice closer to the Old Town business district and will boost the odds of bringing a restaurant to the Bridge Plaza building.
“It will be very attractive. It’s going to be fitted to the area,” he said. “It’s just going to be one more wonderful step as we continue to work on urban renaissance.”
Brennan intends to seek TIF financing for the apartment building, something the other apartment developers are also likely to do. As with the other projects, which are at various stages of zoning and design approval, the council made no commitment to any future subsidies.
