MANKATO — City leaders indicated strong support Monday night for creating a "community land trust" in Mankato — a program used in other cities that can reduce the price of a home purchase by 30% or more for qualifying buyers.
"My hands are sweaty thinking about it," Council member Jenn Melby-Kelley. "I'm so excited."
A clear majority of the council shared Melby-Kelley's enthusiasm for starting a program this year with hopes of steadily expanding it in the years to come.
Under the model, a nonprofit community land trust is formed to purchase existing homes or build new homes. The organization then sells the house — but not the land — to a lower-income buyer.
Because the homebuyer isn't buying the land — just the house — the overall cost of the purchase is reduced. Combined with other subsidies, a land trust makes purchasing a house financially feasible for lower-income families.
In return for the discounted price, the homeowners enter into a long-term lease for the land beneath the house which obligates them to sell the home at an affordable price if they decided to move, said Ali Joens, director of homeownership services for the Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership.
The arrangement could be a godsend for the growing segment of the population that can't keep up with the steep increase in housing costs, according to Melby-Kelley. She said she's talked to about a dozen people who, already struggling with high apartment rents, have no hope of being able to save up to purchase a house.
"That avenue is not there," Council President Mike Laven agreed. "But, boy, this could be that avenue."
Even if the council moves ahead with creating a community land trust when a formal proposal comes before them at an upcoming meeting, the initial number of beneficiaries will be minuscule. The current plan is to allocate up to $250,000 in city funds to create just one or two land-trust homes this year before boosting the number in 2023.
"I want to make sure we can walk well before we do this big," said City Manager Susan Arntz, who first raised the community land trust idea during her job interview with the council nearly two years ago.
SWMHP, which would administer the program for Mankato, began exploring the land-trust model 15 years ago in Worthington and now has 32 homes.
Joens warned the council that the program would need subsidies beyond just the cost of the land to create affordable home ownership for individuals most in need — families that are at 60% of the area's median income or below. Absolving the buyers of the need to purchase the lot might save them $40,000 or $50,000. But a total subsidy of $80,000 or $90,000 might be required to make the home truly affordable for the lower middle class.
The good news is that once the subsidy has been financed — by government or by private donations — the community land trust guarantees that the home will remain affordable in perpetuity because each homebuyer agrees to limit the amount of profit they will take when selling the home in the future.
In an example provided to the council at Monday's work session, a $250,000 home and lot was purchased by the land trust. After the cost of the land was eliminated from the price and other subsidies were included, the low-income homebuyer paid $160,000.
The homebuyer made the mortgage payments on the $160,000 house, paid property taxes and insurance on the entire property and paid a monthly $25 land-lease charge to cover SWMHP's administrative costs. The total monthly housing cost for the homeowner was $1,505, compared to $1,909 under a traditional purchase of the $250,000 home and lot.
In the example, the home's value — including the land — rose to $275,000 by the time the homeowner decided to sell after four or five years. The formula in the land lease requires the house to be sold to a lower-income buyer for no more than $166,250, and the community land trust continues to own the lot.
The seller's profit was limited to 25% of the home's appreciated value — a bit more than $6,000 — which ensured the home remained affordable for the new owner. And the process continues owner after owner for generations.
The initial subsidy can be pricey. Joens said the per-house subsidies for a Minneapolis land trust now top more than $200,000. But the result is home ownership for people who would never otherwise be able to buy a home, and the community land trust guarantees that every subsequent buyer of the home will receive the same subsidy in perpetuity.
The council tentatively agreed to endorse a SWMHP application next month for funding from the Minnesota Housing Finance Authority to expand the program in 2023, and the council is likely to consider an annual appropriation when setting its 2023 budget later this year. The nonprofit would also work to generate additional donations of funding and land from community partners to lessen the amount of ongoing city funding required to grow the program in the future.
Arntz said one local housing developer is already expressing strong interest in contributing land. Businesses are also expected to be supportive. The Mayo Clinic has made substantial and continuing donations to a community land trust in Rochester, and the health care provider in Waconia, where Arntz previously worked, was a strong supporter of that community's program.
