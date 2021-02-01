MANKATO — A majority of the Mankato City Council indicated support Monday night to move forward with a $2.4 million to $3.2 million project to largely eliminate train whistles in the city.
Because of the cost, council members said the project would have to be done in stages over time. And they instructed staff to have discussions with the affected neighborhoods to make sure residents truly want to trade a street closure and installation of complex gate systems for a little more peace and quiet.
A recently completed study presented five scenarios, all of which would meet Federal Railroad Administration guidelines for creating a “quiet zone” through Mankato — eliminating the requirement for freight trains to sound their horns when approaching intersections (other than in emergencies.)
“We could really use feedback,” City Manager Susan Arntz told the council, asking for direction on whether the city staff is on the right track and which of the various scenarios were preferred.
For those living along the Union Pacific railroad corridor, particularly the Sibley Park neighborhood and the Germania Park neighborhood off of Third Avenue, the train horns have been a source of annoyance — interrupting their sleep, their TV shows and their conversations.
The $50,000 study by HDR Engineering laid out options that almost certainly would meet with federal approval and bring about the long-requested whistle-free corridor.
“It’s nice to see that we’re trying to get something done,” Council member Mark Frost said of the crossing improvements. “... Let’s try to keep them as safe as we possibly can and put them in over time.”
Council President Mike Laven, Mayor Najwa Massad, and Council members Jessica Hatanpa and Dennis Dieken made similar comments, all focusing on the alternatives that cost $3.2 million or less. They also agreed it was imperative the affected neighborhoods be consulted again to make certain they want what would be required.
In the Sibley Park neighborhood, that would could mean closing the crossing at either Hubbell Avenue or Owatonna Street. And in many cases, bulkier four-arm railroad gates would need to be added. In some locations, medians might be needed at the center of streets, which would eliminate the option of left turns for a few homeowners as they leave their driveways.
That’s why it’s critical to check one more time with residents, Laven said.
“There may be some community impacts in some of these areas where people just say, ‘Leave us alone,’” he said.
HDR Engineering’s Chris Ryan, who presented his findings to the council in January, said substantial changes are required because, under the federal rules, the increased safety of those improvements must offset the increased risk that comes with trains no longer sounding their horns.
The options that would guarantee long-term approval of a quiet zone carry price tags ranging from $2.4 million to nearly $5.1 million. The lower-cost alternatives bring more road closures and more medians but still deliver the safety upgrades the feds require.
The higher-priced options avoid street closures and rely more heavily on the pricier four-quadrant gate systems that make it impossible for drivers to attempt to steer around gates to beat an oncoming train. The city could also save some money by starting the quiet zone in the Sibley Park neighborhood. That would eliminate improvements at the entrance road to Land of Memories Park, meaning train whistles would still blow on the far western edge of Mankato.
Ryan, who said he’s made about 20 applications for quiet zones on behalf of cities, said the matrix used by the federal government is clear and precise.
“I’ve never had one that hasn’t been approved,” he said.
Only Council member Karen Foreman expressed reluctance to work toward the quiet-zone designation in the years ahead.
“I look at this and there’s a lot of sticker shock for our budget,” Foreman said, indicating she’d be inclined to hold off unless federal grants became available to pay the bulk of the cost.
While Foreman was interested in safety improvements at the Rock Street crossing, which is heavily used by vehicles and pedestrians entering Riverfront Park for festivals and concerts, she wasn’t sold on the attempt to create a whistle-free corridor through the whole city.
“I’m not sure I have a comfort level in spending a lot of money to mitigate the noise of the trains,” she said. “... When (residents) moved to those neighborhoods, they knew the train was there.”
With other council members ready to get rolling, at least in a piecemeal fashion over several years, Arntz said the next steps will be largely determined by what city staff learn in talking to residents and other property owners in the affected neighborhoods. If they remain strongly in favor, discussions with the Union Pacific would follow and the city’s specific plan would be submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration for approval — something that typically takes six months to a year.
Individual crossing improvements could then begin showing up in the city’s five-year construction budget. The pace of the work is likely to be determined in part by the potential for funding partners, which could include state or federal railroad safety grants. Cost-sharing with Blue Earth County is also a possibility when the county-owned Third Avenue — the city’s highest-traffic crossing — is scheduled for reconstruction.
