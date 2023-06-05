North Mankato will try, try again for state support for an indoor recreation facility at Caswell Sports.
After coming close but not getting a requested $10 million in state bonding money in the past two sessions, the City Council Monday night voted to seek $12.75 million in the 2024 legislative session, an amount adjusted for inflation compared to when the project was initially proposed.
“If we really believe it’s a good idea for our community ... I’d like to keep trying,” said Mayor Scott Carlson.
“We’ve put too much in to walk away. We’ve got to push forward,” said Councilman Matt Peterson.
Councilwoman Sandra Oachs said she supports the rec center but said she’s skeptical about pushing ahead when the city faces other big future expenses, including paying more for sewage treatment and at a time when interest rates and inflation are high.
“I believe in the project, however I’m a realist.”
In the end the council voted 4-1 to request the Caswell bonding, with Oachs voting no.
Updated estimates now place the estimated cost for the 108,000-square-foot facility, which would include four full-sized basketball courts and six tennis courts, at $25.5 million.
The basketball courts could be converted to eight youth-sized courts or eight full-sized volleyball courts.
The tennis courts could be converted to 12 pickleball courts.
Some other big local projects did get bonding support in the last session, including Minnesota State University’s Armstrong Hall replacement and Mankato’s upgrades to its water resource recovery facility.
Lawmakers such as Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, who is a supporter of the Caswell Park project, said one of the main reasons Caswell wasn’t included was because Mankato’s water resource recovery facility held higher priority.
The facility, which was built in the 1950s and serves the region, is in need of upgrades to its digestion, disinfection and biosolids systems to prevent failure. He said as the price tag on upgrading the facility rose dramatically, Caswell was dropped from this year’s bonding package.
Frentz said earlier that the rec center is needed and supporters hope that with other high profile projects funded this year Caswell should stand a better chance for funding in the 2024 bonding package.
While Caswell wasn’t included in the bonding bill, lawmakers approved another funding stream that could help the project.
Back in 2016, North Mankato voters approved $15 million in local option sales tax for projects like Caswell, but the 2017 Legislature only gave the city the green light for $9 million.
This year, lawmakers approved an extension for the rest of the $6 million, and it doesn’t have to go back to voters for approval.
The rec center would be the second phase of Caswell Park upgrades after the city recently wrapped up the first phase, which involved upgrades to the softball fields, including fencing, dugout and backstop improvements as well as new scoreboards and lighting.
