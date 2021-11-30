NORTH MANKATO — When North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen last week filed for a seat on the Nicollet County Board, he became the third candidate to file but the only one who is currently an elected official.
North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein said that if Dehen were to be elected to the County Board, state statute would require the City Council to appoint an interim mayor.
"If he's elected, at the meeting following the election the council would declare his seat vacant and make an appointment," Harrenstein said. A primary election to narrow down the county commissioner candidates to two will be Feb. 8 with the special election set for April 12.
Dehen's term as mayor runs through the end of next year.
Harrenstein said that if whoever was appointed interim mayor wanted to try to continue in the office, they would, like anyone else who might want the office, have to file next fall to be on the normal election year ballot for mayor next November.
State statute says a special election for a vacant mayoral seat is only held if more than two years remain in the unexpired term.
Harrenstein said that if the council would choose to appoint a current council member as interim mayor, that council seat would simply stay open until next November's general election.
Dehen does not have to resign from his current mayoral position while he's running for another seat. If he wins another seat, he does have to resign from the council. Dehen has been on the council for 11 years.
The District 3 county commissioner seat is vacant after the death of Denny Kemp, who was first elected to the seat in 2016.
David Haack and Kenneth DeWitte, both of North Mankato, also have filed for the seat, which encompasses Precincts 1, 2 and 3 of North Mankato.
DeWitte previously served a term on the North Mankato City Council and Haack, a former city of North Mankato employee, previously served on the Nicollet County Board.
Filings for the seat closed on Tuesday.
