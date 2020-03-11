MANKATO — Police are investigating reports of counterfeit $100 bills passed at Mankato businesses.
Three hilltop businesses reported receiving fake bills Tuesday afternoon, Mankato Department of Public Safety Cmdr. Chris Baukol said. A suspect and a possible accomplice were detained in the area.
Johnyea Tiera Lash, 18, of Chicago, allegedly was in possession of a fake $100 and was arrested on a recommended charge of gross misdemeanor counterfeiting.
The other woman was identified and released. Investigators are working to identify two other people who are thought to be involved, Baukol said. Police don't believe any of the suspects live in the area.
Any other businesses that might have received a counterfeit bill are asked to contact police at 507-387-8770.
