MANKATO — As Minnesota counties and cities receive more payments from the state’s major opioid epidemic settlements, groups are forming plans on how to use the funding.
The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office’s $300 million settlement with pharmaceutical distributors and opioid manufacturers resulted in initial funds being distributed in 2022. Another settlement in December with manufacturers and large retail pharmacy chains added about $235 million to the pool.
Blue Earth County has received about $297,966 so far, said deputy county administrator Josh Milow, and there will soon be decisions on where to steer the funding.
“I’m really hopeful within a month or two we’ll have something out there,” he said. “We’ve been trying to listen to the community and consider evidence-based uses.”
A group composed of county, city — Mankato is a settlement recipient as well — school, law enforcement, advocacy and nonprofit stakeholders has been discussing recommendations for the settlement dollars. Generally, Milow said, they’ll advocate for the funds be used on early intervention and prevention among youth, law enforcement response and enforcement, and treatment programs.
Matt Durose, Mankato’s deputy director of public safety, said the opioid crisis warrants such a “system-wide approach.”
“It’s education, treatment, criminal justice, accountability, advocacy and harm reduction,” he said. “We’re really capturing every part of the system.”
Along with decisions on best uses for the money, groups are also needing to set up reporting procedures. Multiple settlements from multiple distributors, manufacturers and retailers mean funds are spread out over time as far out as 2038.
Blue Earth County is slated to receive about $1.365 million in settlement dollars from distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, according to the Attorney General’s Office. Mankato’s portion from the settlement will reportedly be about $760,950.
The most recent settlements from December will come from manufacturers Teva and Allergan and retail pharmacy chains Walgreens, Walmart and CVS. Blue Earth County’s payment will amount to about $1.2 million over time, according to the Attorney General’s Office, compared to Mankato’s roughly $621,578.
All nine counties in south-central Minnesota are receiving funds from the settlements. Le Sueur County’s portions over time will amount to about $663,659 and $542,106.
The county received $144,866 so far, said Joe Martin, Le Sueur County administrator. Like in other counties, the funding will support prevention and treatment initiatives, with the county public health agency compiling survey results to inform decisions.
“We need to do outreach to the community to identify needs before we make commitments on funding," Martin said.
The county may look to collaborate on programs with bigger, neighboring counties. In Le Sueur County, he said, opioids are an issue but methamphetamine is a persistent problem as well.
State data showed methamphetamine is the most common substance reported in drug seizures in the state. Overdose deaths in Minnesota, meanwhile, are most commonly associated with the opioid fentanyl.
The string of settlements came after a dramatic rise in opioid overdose deaths and non-fatal overdoses in Minnesota since 2018.
