MANKATO — Starting Thursday most Blue Earth and Nicollet County offices, including the license bureaus, will be closed to face-to-face transactions.
Other area counties and cities are doing the same.
During a special County Board meeting Wednesday, where a local emergency declaration was passed, Blue Earth County Administrator Bob Meyer said all offices will continue to do their normal work but will in most cases not do it in person with customers.
He said some offices, such as Human Services, will likely still have to have some in-person meetings with clients to provide services.
The license bureau will still be able to process license tab renewals via mail, but Meyer said people won't be able to come in to get their driver's licenses renewed or conduct other business during the shutdown.
The board also approved a plan to allow county employees to work from home when possible.
"I think we're going to be as flexible as possible," said Commissioner Colleen Landkamer.
The county also approved a plan to let employees who haven't accrued much sick time to get an advance on sick leave if they need to stay home. And Meyer said they have loosened some leave policies, such as allowing people to use unpaid leave if they would rather do that than use sick or vacation time.
Nicollet County's actions mirror what's being done in Blue Earth County. Nicollet County hasn't yet approved an emergency declaration but expects to soon.
The state of emergency declarations allow county officials to seek any state or federal aid that may be coming and directs the county administrator and emergency management director to "coordinate activities as necessary ... to protect lives, and public and private property."
While the Blue Earth County Board discussed the need for social distancing, most of them were sitting next to each other behind the commissioners' table. Landkamer sat in the front row of the visitors' seating area, saying she wanted to follow the recommendations of social distancing. Commissioners Mark Piepho, Will Purvis and Vance Sternberg sat next to each other. There was an empty chair between Commissioner Kip Bruender and the other three commissioners.
