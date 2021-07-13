MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had its biggest uptick in new COVID-19 cases since late May, but Tuesday's total likely included cases confirmed over multiple days.
Area counties had 18 new cases confirmed Tuesday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health's situation update. May 27 was the last time counties combined for more cases.
With no case updates during the weekend, Tuesday's total could've included numbers from Saturday and Sunday.
Tuesday's update also included three more COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 7,627.
Of the 18 new cases in the south-central region, nine were in Blue Earth County. Nicollet County had the next most with three.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 9
- Nicollet County — 3
- Waseca County — 2
- Le Sueur County — 1
- Sibley County — 1
- Faribault County — 1
- Martin County — 1
The region's vaccination rate ticked up slightly compared to Monday's update. About 56.9% of the 16-and-older population is fully vaccinated, up 0.1% from the day before.
Statewide, 64.5% of the age group is fully vaccinated. Minnesota also has more than 70% of its 18-and-older population vaccinated with at least one dose, the highest rate in the Midwest.
