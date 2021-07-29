MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's COVID-19 uptick continued Thursday, with another 22 new cases confirmed.
It's now been more than two weeks since the region last had an update with fewer than 10 new cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The region previously went from late May to early July without any updates in the double digits.
Seven of the nine area counties had at least one new case Thursday. The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Nicollet County — 5
- Le Sueur County — 5
- Waseca County — 5
- Blue Earth County — 3
- Faribault County — 2
- Brown County — 1
- Martin County — 1
Minnesota had three more COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 7,663.
