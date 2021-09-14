MANKATO — South-central Minnesota combined for 255 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases over a multi-day period including the weekend.
Tuesdays have regularly had the highest case upticks of the week since the Minnesota Department of Health stopped releasing weekend updates in July. Comparing each Tuesday's total to previous weeks helps provide an idea of where cases are trending.
The 255 cases in Tuesday's update were the highest total yet recorded since the new reporting schedule began in July.
The last comparable Tuesday had 208 new cases. Monday's total also came in high at 152, up from 99 on the last comparable Monday — there was no update on Labor Day.
Minnesota also had 12 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed Tuesday. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 7,915.
The deceased ranged in age between 40-44 years old and 90-94 years old, according to the health department. None of the deaths were in south-central Minnesota.
Of the 255 newly confirmed cases, Blue Earth County had 72 of them. Nicollet County had the next most with 37, while Brown and Waseca counties both had more than 30 as well.
All nine area counties had at least 11 new cases.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 72
- Nicollet County — 37
- Brown County — 34
- Waseca County — 31
- Le Sueur County — 26
- Faribault County — 16
- Martin County — 15
- Watonwan County — 13
- Sibley County — 11
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.