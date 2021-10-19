MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had no new COVID-19 deaths, but did have 297 new cases, in the Minnesota Department of Health's latest update.
The region has averaged more than one confirmed COVID-19 death per day so far in October, adding up to 26 total through 19 days. It's already the fourth most deadly month for the nine-county area since the pandemic began.
Minnesota did have 21 more confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising the state's pandemic death toll to 8,457.
The 297 new cases were confirmed over a multi-day period. There are no case updates on weekends, resulting in Tuesdays regularly having the highest case counts of the week.
Tuesday's total was a decline from the 376 cases confirmed one week ago. Monday's total also came in lower than the previous week, putting this week on track for another decline in new cases.
Cases dropped by 10% in the region last week, an encouraging development after a long period of sustained rises.
Blue Earth County accounted for 73 of the 297 new cases. All nine counties had at least nine.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county Monday is as follows:
- Blue Earth County — 73
- Nicollet County — 45
- Martin County — 43
- Brown County — 42
- Faribault County — 27
- Waseca County — 23
- Sibley County — 20
- Le Sueur County — 15
- Watonwan County — 9
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.