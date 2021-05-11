MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for only 14 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the lowest daily total so far in 2021.
The 14 new cases in six counties came after all nine south-central counties combined for 35 on Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. While the low totals are encouraging, Mondays and Tuesdays regularly have much lower case numbers than other days due to reporting lags from the weekend.
Area counties also had no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Minnesota had nine more deaths linked to the illness statewide, however, raising the state's pandemic death toll to 7,240.
Of the 14 new cases in the south-central region, Blue Earth County's six were the most. Nicollet, Le Sueur and Brown counties each had two.
The three counties without any new cases were Watonwan, Sibley and Martin. The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 6
- Nicollet County — 2
- Le Sueur County — 2
- Brown County — 2
- Waseca County — 1
- Faribault County — 1
This story will be updated.
