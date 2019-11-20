MANKATO — Counties across southern Minnesota are trying to figure out how to budget for billing errors by the Minnesota Department of Human Services after they came to light Monday.
DHS officials told counties they’ll have to make up about $9 million in federal government funding that the state overbilled since 2014 for substance use programs, foster care reimbursements and cash assistance programs. Counties are on the hook for about $8.8 million in substance use disorder payments, about $624,000 for foster care reimbursements for children’s care facilities, and about $727,000 for cash assistance issues.
“Quite honestly, this is unprecedented in my 30-plus years here with the county,” said Blue Earth County Administrator Bob Meyer.
Blue Earth County was underbudgeted about $188,000 since 2014 for substance abuse programs, according to preliminary estimates. Nicollet County was underbudgeted about $22,000 during that same period. It’s unclear what the foster care and cash assistance costs will be for counties thus far.
It’s also unclear how counties will have to make up the difference — counties may be required to pay back federal funding, or future federal aid could be subtracted to make up the difference. Thus far, no timeline has been set to recoup those funds. Yet county and state officials have pledged to work out what both sides say is an extraordinary issue.
County human services departments are no strangers to sudden cost increases, but there are usually reasons behind the budget boost, such as more out-of-home placement costs or a growing number of people seeking services. But county officials across the region say there hasn’t been a similar situation like this despite the complexity of state and federal human services funding.
“This was unexpected by counties and tribes,” said Jane Hardwick, executive director of the Minnesota Prairie County Alliance. “It’s not something that we had planned for.”
The alliance oversees human services for Waseca, Steele and Dodge counties. Hardwick said the alliance was underbudgeted by about $150,000 in substance use disorder costs over the past five years.
Hardwick and others said state and federal human services funding can be really complicated, so it’s “not unexpected for there occasionally to be challenges in administering these programs.” But counties are almost done setting next year’s budgets amid other funding concerns.
“When something out of the blue comes in like this, it can present a challenge,” said Cassandra Sassenberg, Nicollet County’s health and human services director. “We’ll work to address this to make sure there’s no detriment to the services we provide to our residents.”
Counties were notified they won’t receive federal foster care funding for children placed in group homes, shelters and treatment centers as of July to the tune of about $623,000. That’s because some of the counties and tribes requesting funding haven’t completed federally mandated fingerprint background checks.
And DHS alerted counties the $727,000 in cash assistance billing errors means counties will have to pay back that money to program participants. A 2016 state law exempted residents from repaying overpayments caused by government errors unless a “reasonable person” would have noticed the error.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.