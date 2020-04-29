Many counties are providing a two-month extension on property taxes for some commercial properties.
At its meeting Tuesday, Blue Earth County commissioners are expected to approve a plan that would allow an extension of first half property tax bills, without penalty, until July 15 for properties with a annual tax bill of up to $100,000. Businesses whose taxes are more than $100,000 per year could get a first-half extension if they show that they were affected by the pandemic.
Nicollet County commissioners approved a plan that allows an extension until July 15, without a penalty, for non-escrowed commercial properties for businesses required to close under the governor's executive order issued between March 16 and May 15. Utilities and taxpayers with more than $100,000 of annual property taxes are not eligible.
Blue Earth County Board Chair Vance Stuehrenberg said businesses with tax bills over $100,000 a year will have to show they were economically affected by the pandemic to qualify. "I think grocery stores, for example, would have a tough time showing they were affected."
He said counties across the state are taking slightly different approaches to allowing delayed commercial property tax payments. "There's no right or wrong way to do it. Everyone has different situations."
Ryan Krosch, Nicollet County administrator, said the county chose to focus on giving an extension to businesses that were forced to close.
"We didn't want to make it too broad because it affects school districts and townships, too," said Krosch, referring to the fact that the county collects property taxes and then passes on the school and township portions to those entities.
Businesses will need to go online to their county's property tax department to apply for the deferred payments.
Residential property taxes are still due as normal. Most homeowners have an escrow included in their mortgage and property taxes are paid each month.
