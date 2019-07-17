Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.