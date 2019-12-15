Abdi Matan, of St. Peter’s Horn of Africa Aid and Rehabilitation Action Network, said refugees and other immigrants have felt more under siege in recent years as President Donald Trump has targeted them.
He said Trump’s recent executive order that forces all counties in the nation to vote on whether to accept refugees, as well as other actions, are seen as a betrayal to those who’ve come here and gained citizenship and are trying to get family members admitted to the U.S.
“People are very frustrated. They don’t agree with that kind of order. It’s violating their rights and violating their dream of asking their family members to join them here.”
A recent move by Trump is forcing counties to scramble to vote on whether to continue accepting arriving refugees and is causing some confusion and concern.
Minnesota state government will continue to consent to refugee resettlement, Gov. Tim Walz said. In the local nine-county region, Trump’s executive order is unlikely to change anything in the way new refugees arrive in the area.
The presidential decree says all counties’ boards of commissioners in the nation will vote on whether or not they want to accept new refugees as they come to the U.S.
For most area counties, the vote on whether or not to accept new refugees will largely be a symbolic undertaking. While refugees may move to rural counties at some point, almost none arrive first in those more rural counties. Seven of the nine area counties had no arriving refugees in at least the past two years.
In Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, arrivals of refugees have almost completely dried up. Blue Earth County had just three people arrive as refugees over the past two years, and in Nicollet County just two total arrived in the past two years.
That’s down considerably from 2015 and 2016. In the past five years there were 61 refugees who arrived in Blue Earth County and 30 in Nicollet County.
As a regional hub, Mankato, also the Blue Earth County seat, is usually the place refugees first land in south-central Minnesota, while deciding where they’ll live long term.
If a county votes not to accept new refugees, it doesn’t mean refugees who’ve already arrived in the United States can’t move to that county. It only means the county wouldn’t be used as as site where new refugees first land when they come into the country. Once a refugee is accepted into the country, they, like any other U.S. resident, can move and live freely anywhere they want
Blue Earth County is expected at its Tuesday meeting to approve of accepting refugees.
“I anticipate there will be support for accepting refugees like we’ve always done,” said Administrator Bob Meyer.
Board Chair Will Purvis, too, expects the vote will generate little discussion. “I don’t think it will be a big issue. The numbers (of new refugees) are relatively small. We’ve been taking refugees in for years and there’s no problems. Now we just have to formally say we want to continue.”
Longtime Nicollet County Commissioner Jack Kolars said the board hasn’t yet discussed the issue, but he expects they will at their Tuesday meeting.
“I’m not opposed to accepting refugees in our county or state or country.”
He said he couldn’t speak for other commissioners but expects they will support refugee settlement.
“My guess is they understand that people from other countries have built this country for generations, and they will need to continue building it for generations,” Kolars said. “It’s sad people like Trump don’t feel that way. It’s an embarrassment to the country.”
Darrell Pettis, Le Sueur County administrator, said county officials got an update on the executive order during the annual meeting of the Association of Minnesota Counties last week.
“I don’t think it will be an issue here.”
While refugees may eventually decide to live in Le Sueur County, the county isn’t a place where refugees first land when they come into the country.
And he said the number of refugees coming to the United States has dwindled. Years ago about 80,000 or more refugees settled in the U.S. annually. In recent years that number fell to about 30,000. In 2020 estimates are that only about 15,000-18,000 refugees will arrive in America.
Pettis said the County Board hasn’t yet talked about the issue as the county just recently received information about it.
Counties technically have until June 1 of next year to take a vote as that’s when the executive order goes into effect.
While Trump’s order doesn’t go into effect until June, nonprofit agencies that help refugees get settled when they arrive are under a different deadline and need counties they work in to approve accepting refugees quickly.
The agencies must submit their plans for helping refugees in the coming year to the U.S. Department of State by the end of January. So they will need counties where they place new arriving refugees to approve taking refugees by then.
Ben Walen, director of refugee services at the Minnesota Council of Churches, one of the larger refugee services in the state, said they are reaching out to counties urging them to approve accepting refugees.
“We want Minnesota to continue to be a place where refugees are welcomed.”
Walen said they are urging all counties to approve the vote to accept refugees, even if they don’t get any arrivals. He said counties that don’t may not get some federal funding that can be used for refugees who eventually move into those counties.
‘People are worried’
Matan said he met with a client recently, a woman who arrived from a resettlement camp in Kenya several years ago and is a U.S. citizen. When war had broken out she fled one direction while her daughter fled in another. After arriving in the U.S., the woman located her daughter, who also has children, in a refugee camp and has been working unsuccessfully to bring them to the U.S.
“She’s done the family reunification forms for the last five years. She’s getting no response from Immigration in the last three years. That is really frustrating,” Matan said.
“People are worried because they left family behind who are really suffering.”
Matan said most of the immigrants he knows still feel supported by the local community. “It’s like any community, you find people who are extremists. But in St. Peter we feel comfortable; it’s good.”
It is estimated there are about 200 refugee families or about 600 people living in the Mankato and St. Peter area. Most came from Somalia.
Divisive elsewhere
In some counties the decision on whether or not to accept refugees has become a flash point for the nation’s divided attitudes on immigration and refugees.
During a rally in Minneapolis recently, Trump drew cheers when he talked about his executive order, the Star Tribune reported.
“As you know, for many years, leaders in Washington brought large numbers of refugees to your state from Somalia without considering the impact on schools and communities and taxpayers. … You should be able to decide what is best for your own cities and for your own neighborhoods,” Trump told the crowd.
Gov. Tim Walz on Friday submitted a letter supporting refugee settlement in the state, but counties will still need to decide individually where they stand.
People across the country were watching a debate in Burleigh County, North Dakota, where some county commissioners had said they would vote against accepting any new-arriving refugees.
It would have been the first ban in the country since Trump’s order.
But by a 3-2 margin, commissioners last week voted to accept refugees. However, they also approved of a study to look more closely at costs associated with refugee resettlement. The county, home to Bismarck, receives few refugees, fewer than two dozen a year in recent years.
But the issue exploded and an earlier public meeting had to be postponed because the audience overflowed from the county’s usual meeting space. After moving last week’s meeting to a larger venue, the public and commissioners spent four hours debating.
Many refugees and advocates gave emotional testimony about how fleeing their war-torn countries and being able to settle in the U.S. changed their lives.
The chair of the board told Minnesota Public Radio News that dozens of churches also wrote the commission in support of refugee resettlement.
“Refugee resettlement is not only the right thing to do, but it is good for Burleigh County and North Dakota,” Bishop David Kagan, of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bismarck, wrote in a letter to commissioners. The diocese, which covers the western portion of the state, serves about 62,000 Catholics.
But some commissioners, residents and state lawmakers cited a lack of control and the potential new costs of supporting refugees. The county doesn’t track such costs, MPR reported.
Cass and Grand Forks counties, which are home to the state’s largest city, Fargo, and third-largest city, Grand Forks, respectively, earlier voted to continue taking refugees.
