MANKATO — Mitch Downey has voted in nearly every election since he became eligible, and for several years has been drawn to the idea of volunteering to become an election judge. During the 2016 elections, the 37-year-old Mankato man mentioned to his wife they should consider signing up to do so in 2020.
But COVID-19 and a statewide concern that counties wouldn’t be able to convince enough people to sign up added a sense of urgency that solidified the deal.
“If we were going to do it, this would be a good year to start,” Downey said. “It takes a lot of people to make the gears turn, and I feel like I have a better chance of being able to recover from COVID than other people in higher age brackets.”
More than half of all election judges locally and nationally are over the age of 60, a demographic more vulnerable to COVID. Michael Stalberger, who oversees elections in Blue Earth County, estimates that up to 15% of returning election judges decided to opt out this year due to concerns about the virus.
The good news, he said, is that more people, including young adults, are stepping up following a recruitment push by the state and county this summer.
“We’re seeing so many new names on our list,” Stalberger said. “There are a lot of judges that this is the first election they’re working in. We need 250 full-day judges. If we complete all of the training, we will have 350 people to fill the slots.”
He estimates about 80% of the 160 people who have signed up but haven’t yet been trained have no previous election judge experience.
The renewed interest in volunteering to be an election judge also has been promising in Nicollet County, said North Mankato City Clerk April Van Genderen.
“There’s a significant interest this year in becoming an election judge compared to 2018 or even four years ago,” she said. “I had most of my training done before the primary, and I have 15 who will be training at the end of October, which is unusual; I don’t normally have that second set of judges.”
Van Genderen said 95 people have completed the necessary paperwork — her goal is to have a total of 100 election judges in North Mankato. As with Blue Earth County, judges can opt to work one of two eight-hour shifts on Nov. 3, or they can work the whole day.
“We have seven precincts and nine at each precinct,” she said. “Some work half days, but a lot of them enjoy working all day so they can work the process all the way through.”
Downey said the process of signing up through the Blue Earth County website was easy and accommodating. The Minnesota Secretary of State’s website also guides potential judges through the application process.
“They had pretty simple instructions, your basic information, what kind of shift you’re looking for; you can do a half day or a full day,” he said. “We have a 2-year-old, so we ended up deciding that one of us would do the late half and the other would do the early half.”
Once they’ve committed, election judges go through between two to four hours of training on how the equipment works, how to register a new voter, along with different ways people can verify their identities and addresses.
“The training was actually really helpful; they’ve done a pretty good job of making things as error proof as possible from an operations standpoint, and setting up the equipment,” Downey said.
Head judges, or election judges with past experience, are responsible for the operations of each individual polling place and are also on hand to guide new volunteers.
“Election judges each have roles,” said Jaci Kopet, public services manager for Nicollet County. “Somebody is checking them in on their roster, somebody is registering new voters, somebody is handing them their ballots and then somebody is at the end when they put their ballot in the ballot counter.”
Kopet said four Nicollet County townships that had polling places in previous elections have chosen to send mail-in ballots to residents in response to the pandemic. Nicollet and Courtland have one polling place each.
Barbara Luker, an elections official for the city of St. Peter, said there are about 1,800 registered voters for the city’s four precincts. She said the city has reached its goal of 72 election judges, and of those, 45 of those are volunteering in St. Peter for the first time.
They will replace the roughly 50% of election judges who volunteered in March during the primaries but have since chosen not to volunteer in the August primaries or the general election.
“We’ve actually stopped taking applications; and on Monday night, the remainder of them, about 40, will be appointed,” Luker said. “We’re good to go. In fact, we might have a bit more than we need.”
The surplus of alternate judges will provide a buffer in case anyone has to pull out due to illness or if people get cold feet if the pandemic takes a turn for the worse this fall. She said the interest among volunteering stems by the number of younger people signing up.
“During the presidential election year, we always have younger people who want to get involved,” Luker said. “We’re lucky because we have Gustavus and students are every active politically, so we have a source of election judges that a lot of communities don’t have.”
Despite the overwhelming response, Stalberger is still encouraging anyone interested in volunteering in Mankato to apply. If only half of the 160 people who have signed up don’t complete their training, they will barely meet their goals for staffing those polling places.
He’s encouraging potential judges who lean Republican or who are unaffiliated with a particular party to sign up to balance party affiliations in the polling places.
“If we can add more judges in these categories, plus get our already-applied judges trained, we will be able to ensure a safe, fair, and efficient voting experience on Election Day,” he said.
