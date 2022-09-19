MANKATO — Dustin Lynch, a country music performer with a string of No. 1 hits, is scheduled to perform at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Nov. 4.
Tickets, which start at $35, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Lynch has had eight No. 1 songs and four Top 5 albums. He's notched eight Gold and Platinum certified singles and tallying more than 2.6 billion on-demand streams. His power duet “Thinking ‘Bout You (featuring MacKenzie Porter)” recently reached No. 1.
