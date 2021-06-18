MANKATO — Country music singer-songwriter Toby Keith is bringing his “Country Comes To Town Tour" to the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center on Oct. 13.
Keith was named Songwriter/Artist of the Decade by the Nashville Songwriters Association International and is a three-time BMI Country Songwriter/Artist of the Year.
Guest performer Matt Stell will join Keith for the Mankato concert. The country music singer's song, "Prayed for You" and his EP "Everywhere But On" were released in 2019.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. June 25; prices start at $25.
