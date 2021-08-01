Since being fully operational from 1870 to 1973, the historic Geldner Sawmill has had its ups and downs, deteriorating, being restored, deteriorating again.
Now Le Sueur County aims to do the renovations needed to preserve the deteriorating mill.
“I’d like to see something done before it’s too late,” said Le Sueur County Parks Director Tyler Luethje during a recent visit to the mill, located next to German and East Jefferson lakes.
County Commissioner Steve Rohlfing, who represents the district the mill is in, said a $9,000 grant the county just got from the Minnesota Historical Society will start the process of renovation by allowing the county to hire a qualified architect to conduct a condition assessment.
“It’s one of the treasures we have in the county and we want to preserve it. We don’t want it falling apart again.”
The sawmill was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1975.
In 1978 the county bought the mill from Leo Geldner with grant money raised by the Le Sueur County Historical Society. Over the next few years the mill was restored, including making the boiler operational. It is the only sawmill in Minnesota that still has a steam boiler.
No more sawing
While the steam boiler operated the mill for occasional public demonstrations, the public won’t see the mill saw through logs again.
“We tried to rebuild the boiler but to put it back to historical levels we can’t do it,” Rohlfing said. “You can’t get parts and can’t get it up to OSHA standards to get it in working order.”
Luethje said that while the boiler could likely be rebuilt to working order, it isn’t possible to meet both current safety standards and keep it to historical standards required by the National Register.
“One of the current standards is that you have to be able to walk around the boiler,” Luethje said. But the current boiler, built in a small basement room, is surrounded on three sides by old fieldstone walls and National Register standards wouldn’t allow to build a new, more spacious boiler room as properties on the register must be restored to original specifications.
Luethje said that after a condition assessment is done, the county would hire a firm to do detailed construction documents and then move on to renovations. The county thinks it is in a good position to get the larger grants that will be needed to do the construction work.
The mill has wide gaps between the old, decaying siding — birds roost inside — and the cedar-shingle roof is deteriorated. “I come in once a year and clean things up as best I can, but that’s about it,” Luethje said.
Despite looking a bit ragged on the outside, the bones of the mill are strong, with large mortised beams and good rafters in the roof.
“It sounds like structurally the building is OK. It’s probably a matter of new siding and shingles and things like that.”
Luethje said that once the mill is again restored he envisions interpretive signage around it — possibly interactive electronic signs — and holding open houses to let people see the inside.
Early effort failed
The county, via the Le Sueur County Historical Society, held occasional open houses at the mill over the years, firing up the boiler and cutting some logs. The last one was in 2011.
In 2012 the county applied for and got a $70,000 state grant and was on its way to raising a matching $70,000 locally to restore the building.
“But that effort fell apart and we sent the $70,000 back. The (local) Historical Society had issues. The leadership was not strong enough at the Historical Society at the time to get it done,” Rohlfing said.
For years two competing factions in the county Historical Society squared off, fighting for control and filing lawsuits.
Rohlfing said things have improved. “The Historical Society got new leadership about three years ago and they’re growing in membership. It’s a good group and have done well.”
With the Historical Society functioning and a sense that the mill needs major work sooner than later, Rohlfing said the county wants to move.
“The county board is behind it. We want to preserve this historic treasure.”
