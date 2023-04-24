MANKATO — Blue Earth County is taking over operation of the county-owned Ponderosa landfill, located about 6 miles south of Mankato.
"The biggest thing is we'll be getting more cost savings by hiring our own employees," said County Board Chair Vance Stuehrenberg. "And we'll have a higher level of customer service because they'll be our employees."
He said the county has had no problems with the performance of the company which has operated the landfill under contract to the county. "They've done a great job."
The county pays $888,546 per year for operators and management service to Ponderosa Management Co., a subsidiary of LJP.
The County Board authorized the hiring of 10 new full time equivalent positions totaling $846,735 a year.
Stuehrenberg said the landfill, one of the few owned by a county, offers a public service for residents of the surrounding area and operates in a sustainable and environmentally responsible manner.
The county has contracted operations since it assumed ownership of the landfill in 1996.
Mankato provides waste and recycling services such as document destruction, recycling of special waste materials and waste disposal.
Customers should not notice any major changes as part of the change in operations. The facility’s hours of operation are 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The hours will remain in effect year-round.
For more information, call the Ponderosa Landfill 507-304-4445 or visit www.blueearthcountymn.gov/Ponderosa.
Unlike many landfills, Ponderosa is open to any waste hauler, except for haulers from the Twin Cities, where different rules are in place about where they can landfill waste.
Ponderosa takes in about 120,000 tons of waste a year, with about 40% coming from Blue Earth County, about 40% from Nicollet County and the rest coming from other area counties.
County officials say the landfill, which is in a deep bowl, has plenty of air space to take in waste far into the future.
