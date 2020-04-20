MANKATO — Blue Earth County health officials are asking residents to wear homemade masks in public and learn how to safely take them off. They also are asking residents to make cloth masks for seniors and other neighbors in need.
Community members should wear cloth face coverings when they are out in public settings where they could come into close proximity to other people, Blue Earth County public health nurse Jessica Elofson said Monday.
The masks won't protect wearers from COVID-19, Elofson said, but they can help prevent an infected wearer from spreading the coronavirus to others.
Click here for guidelines on how to make a mask.
A homemade mask drive is being held across Minnesota this week. Mask donations can be dropped off at fire stations across the state between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.
In Mankato, donations will be accepted Saturday at the Public Safety Center on Front Street and the fire stations on Augusta Drive and Pohl Road. Masks also can be delivered any time to drop boxes outside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center lobby off East Hickory Street.
The masks will be sanitized, repackaged and distributed to senior homes, homeless shelters and other congregate housing settings.
Blue Earth County Community Health Supervisor Kelley Header said people also need to learn how to use masks and other personal protective gear properly.
“Using a mask may not make a difference if there's not a clear understanding of how to place, remove and discard them,” she said. "All are key to everyone's health and safety."
For cloth masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Preveniton simply recommends wearers avoid touching their eyes, nose or mouth during removal and immediately wash their hands. Cloth masks should be “routinely washed depending on the frequency of use,” CDC guidelines state.
The guidelines are more complex for wearers of medical-grade personal protective equipment, or PPE. The county and the city of Mankato are working together to develop training videos for staff who wear protective equipment while performing their jobs.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety is leading the distribution of equipment to all of the city's departments. The city is in the process of determining the needs of each department, according to a city news release. The transit, public works, housing maintenance and building inspections departments are among the priorities.
