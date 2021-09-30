NORTH MANKATO — Denny Kemp, a Nicollet County commissioner and the man who long organized North Mankato Fun Days, died at home Wednesday.
He was 63.
Kemp, of North Mankato, was first elected to the County Board in 2016.
In 1980 Kemp became a North Mankato police officer and then transitioned to become public access coordinator for what was then known as CCTV.
He was an instructor in the area of emergency medical services training at South Central College since 1982.
Kemp served on the North Mankato Civic and Commerce Committee and was the driving force in organizing the annual Fun Days celebration.
This spring Kemp talked to The Free Press about the pride he felt in helping bring the event together.
“I really like the feeling it creates because it represents what North Mankato, what small towns, can offer — the family, the community feel. I’m proud of that and that I’m able to contribute what I can to that. And I have a great committee and wonderful people that help in it.”
The Nicollet County Facebook page marked his death with a statement from the board: “... Denny’s remarkable leadership, his compassionate concern for our community and our staff, and his unwavering dedication to public service will be a long-lasting legacy that we will cherish and strive to emulate. We join Denny’s countless friends and admirers in offering our condolences and our support to Denny’s wife, Jan, and his family.”
Northview-North Mankato Mortuary is handling arrangements.
