MANKATO — Blue Earth County Public Works Director Ryan Thilges has been honored by the Minnesota Transportation Alliance for his work advocating for improvements throughout the state.
Thilges received an Advocacy Award during the alliance’s annual meeting this week, which was held in Mankato.
The award is given to members who take the time and effort to advocate for improvements to the transportation system. In addition to their full-time jobs, recipients attend meetings and events to join with others in transportation to effectively educate elected officials and others about the needs on the system.
“We wanted to give Ryan this award because he has been very active in our organization,” Margaret Donahoe, executive director of the Transportation Alliance, said in a statement. “He is an effective advocate speaking out for needed improvements and explaining the importance of increasing investments in Minnesota’s transportation system.”
