MANKATO — The addition to the Blue Earth County Government Center opens to the public Thursday.
The 37,000 square-foot addition is now home to most divisions of the county’s human services department. A new women, infant and chil- dren clinic also is opening its doors.
The addition is part of a $22 million construction project. A new parking ramp recently opened to the public. The county license center moved into a renovated space in the existing building last month.
Additional renovation work starts next week and is expected to be completed in spring 2020.
During renovations, license center visitors should park on Fifth Street and enter through door B.
Women, infant and children clinic visitors should park in the new ramp and use door D.
Visitors to the human services department can park in either loca- tion and use doors A, C or F.
Exterior and interior signs will help guide visitors to their destinations.
