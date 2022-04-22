MANKATO — Staff at the Blue Earth County License Center were all about bees Friday as they took part in celebrating National Donate Life Month.
The event was to honor those who have donated organs and to encourage people to check the box to be an organ donor when they get their driver's license renewed.
"We all have bee shirts on today," said License Center Administrator Suzanne Jensen.
She said the bee theme had a couple of connections to the event. The shirts said "Bee a Donor" to promote the donor program and they tied in to a new Minnesota license plate called "pollinator plates," with the fee for the plates going toward pollinator gardens that benefit bees.
"The role of the bee is a vital part of life so that kind of ties in with organ donations saving lives," Jensen said.
"Every day when people come in, on the driver's license applications people have an opportunity to be an organ donor, and if they wish, they can donate $2 to support education about the program."
Mark Aune, a longtime advocate for LifeSource, the organ and tissue donation facilitator for the Upper Midwest, stopped by the office to talk with staff and visitors.
"He's a 13-year survivor of a liver transplant," Jensen said of the Le Sueur resident.
"He's in his early 70s but after his transplant he went back to college and did a lot of other things, so he had a really inspirational message."
Jensen said Aune and his wife were also excited to be able to go out and promote registering to be organ donors. "They would go out and talk just about every week but with COVID they weren't able to. So they were excited to be able to get out and talk about it again."
Jensen said the number of Minnesotans who register to be organ donors is high, thanks to LifeSource and its supporters.
"About 74% in Minnesota are organ donors. Minnesota does a very good job of getting the word out. Many states aren't even at 50%," she said.
Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota have reached their highest ever percentage of adults registering as organ, eye and tissue donors.
There are 106,102 men, women, and children on the national transplant waiting list, according to the Health Resources & Services Administration.
Every donor can save eight lives and enhance over 75 more. There were more than 40,000 transplants performed in 2021.
For more information, visit: life-source.org.
