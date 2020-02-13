MANKATO — Constructed 131 years ago midway up the river bluff, Blue Earth County's Historic Courthouse is a head-turner.
But the features that make it striking on the landscape make it challenging for people with disabilities. The sidewalks leading to the courthouse are steep. The main entrances are atop stone staircases. Even the parking lot is at a slant.
With everything from elections offices to property records to veterans services housed in the building, the County Board is looking at options to make the courthouse more accessible to folks with mobility issues.
"We need to let them know how important they are," Board Chairman Vance Stuehrenberg said.
Plans presented to the board would add to the number of handicapped parking spaces and create gradual grades from those slots to courthouse doors.
The cost is expected to total $350,000 or more, and that made Commissioner Kip Bruender suggest the board should first determine if the county is going to continue to use the building for public offices.
While many county functions — including courtrooms and social services — have moved elsewhere in the decades since the courthouse's 1889 opening, the County Board still holds its meetings there and it's where people go to cast absentee ballots.
"I think we need to really sit down and study that before we put down $400,000," Bruender said. "If we're going to be here forever, and elections is going to be here forever, then it's probably worth the investment."
The interior of the courthouse is already reachable for people using wheelchairs, but they have to make their way along the slanted parking lot and find the doors to the basement, which are largely hidden between two lengthy sets of staircases leading to the entrance portico on the building's front. Once inside, access to upper floors is available by elevator.
The accessibility plans favored by the board would move handicapped parking to the Fifth Street side of the courthouse. One option would flatten a small portion of the parking lot near the intersection of Fifth and Hickory streets and construct a sloped ramp to allow wheelchair users to avoid the half-dozen steps at the Fifth Street entrance.
Because the uphill portion of the parking lot would be made level, a steep "drive down" area would be required to connect the upper part of the lot containing handicapped parking to the remainder of the public parking lot, according to architect Jeremy Wiesen of the engineering and architecture firm ISG. Because of that grading work, the lot would lose about eight parking stalls.
Another scenario, which would also use a ramp constructed to the left of the Fifth Street entrance, would add diagonal parking along the street at the courthouse entrance. If all of those stalls were designated for people with disabilities, about six new stalls would be created.
"But it does take away street parking for non-handicapped," Stuehrenberg said.
Wiesen said the ramp added to the courthouse would be constructed with terraces that should allow it to blend into the building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. A final decision on the project is expected in coming months.
