MANKATO — A missing piece in Mankato's trail system — along Stoltzman Road near West High School — will be finished by early next summer.
"It's going to make that area really good. It's a good partnership with the city of Mankato," said Blue Earth County Commissioner Vance Stuehrenberg Tuesday.
He said finishing the trail alongside the busy road will provide safety for pedestrians and bicyclists. "Particularly our children going to school."
The County Board accepted the low bid of $363,000 from Nielsen Blacktopping. The bid, one of six, was more than 37% under the county's estimate for the project. The high bid was just more than $442,000, which was still almost 24% under the estimate.
County Engineer Ryan Thilges said part of the reason for the favorable bids was likely that the county made the schedule for construction flexible. "They could do it this fall or next spring, or both."
He suspects the company will choose to start the project next spring with a June completion date.
The nearly mile-long trail along the west side of Stoltzman Road will run from near West High School to the Rasmussen Woods Nature Area near the intersection with Stadium Road.
The project will create a continuous three-mile trail stretching to the southern city limits,
The county already has been approved for federal and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources grants that will cover much of the cost. Any additional costs, which Ryan expects to be minimal, will be split between the county and the city.
Another big road and trail project on Victory Drive, from just south of Hoffman Road to Stadium Road, will likely happen sometime between 2024-2026.
Victory Drive is likely to become an urban street with gutters and storm sewers, rather than ditches, and with a trail on the west side.
Thilges said they are in the process of designing the project.
A trail now runs along the length of Stadium Road, more than 2.5 miles starting on Mankato’s southwest side, and along Victory Drive, nearly four miles, to the city’s northeastern corner. Missing is a segment along the southernmost part of Victory from Balcerzak Drive to Stadium Road.
One thing that won’t happen as part of the Victory Drive reconstruction is a new intersection with Hoffman Road.
A study has been completed to improve the intersection, which becomes highly congested during peak traffic times. But that work will be done in a different construction year because the other work on Victory Drive already will significantly disrupt traffic, closing Victory Drive and the Victory/Balcerzak intersection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.