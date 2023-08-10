MANKATO — A section of Blue Earth County Road 15 south of Mankato, also known as 185th Street, will close Monday and remain closed during a culvert replacement project.
The section between between 586th and 589th avenues (Blue Earth County Road 179) is in Decoria Township.
Motorists will need to find alternate routes until the section reopens in about three weeks.
Residents and landowners may contact the Blue Earth County Public Works Department to coordinate access concerns. For more information on the project, contact Blue Earth County Highway Department at 304-4025.
