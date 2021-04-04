MANKATO — A section of Blue Earth County Road 27 will be closed for a reconstruction project beginning the week of April 12.
The road section in Le Ray and Jamestown townships, between Highway 14 and Blue Earth County Road 2, will be closed to traffic April 12 through sometime this fall.
Thru-traffic will be detoured via Highway 14, Blue Earth County Road 12 and Blue Earth County Road 2.
Six miles of the road will be regraded and reconstructed during the project.
Residents and landowners with access concerns may contact the Blue Earth County Public Works Department at 304-4025.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.