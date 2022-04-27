MAPLETON — A section of Blue Earth County Road 7 in Mapleton will be closed during a reconstruction project that begins Monday.
The road section south of Borchert Street will be closed to traffic until late August.
Through traffic will be detoured via Highway 30 and Blue Earth County Road 29.
The reconstruction project includes includes storm sewer improvements, roadway widening, turn lanes, concrete curb and gutters, and new pavement adjacent to the new school building.
For more information, call 304-4025.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.