MANKATO — Blue Earth County is seeking input as it develops a proposed short-term vacation rental ordinance.
An online survey will be available until April 27. The survey can be accessed at co.blue-earth.mn.us
The ordinance will establish standards for rental units within the county but would not apply to units within Lime or Mankato townships or within any city.
Short-term vacation rentals are generally homes, cabins, condominiums or similar buildings that are furnished and rented for short-term stays. These units are not a bed-and-breakfast, resort, hotel or motel.
For more information on the proposed short-term vacation rental ordinance, contact Property and Environmental Resources at 507-304- 4381.
