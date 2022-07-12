MANKATO — Farm drainage ditch systems are usually under the purview of county governments, but Mankato asked for and received ownership of a ditch system.
Blue Earth County commissioners Tuesday approved the transfer of County Ditch 46. The ditch, built in the early 1900s, long served to drain farmland in the area that is now Madison Avenue.
As development grew and the city's boundaries moved east, the city gradually took over portions of the ditch and converted it to storm sewers that now lie under Madison Avenue.
The city asked to officially assume jurisdiction of the remainder of the drainage system on the east edge of the city, which is in Mankato Township and lies inside the city boundaries.
