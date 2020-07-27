The Minnesota Court of Appeals has overturned Le Sueur County's rejection of two solar gardens proposed outside of Waterville last year.
The Board of Commissioners did not deny requested permits within the 120-day time limit, the appellate judges decided. The county argued that revisions to the initial application extended the time limit, but the judges did not agree. That means the permits are automatically approved.
Two subsidiaries of U.S. Solar Corporation applied in January 2019 to construct two 1-megawatt solar gardens on 10-acre parcels southwest of Waterville. USS Water Town Solar and USS Water City Solar made two revisions to its site plans at the county's request, resubmitting the plans in February, according to court documents.
The Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners voted in May to deny the conditional-use permits. Commissioners cited concerns including the proximity to an existing residential property and to anticipated development in the city of Waterville.
State law requires governmental bodies to act on conditional-use permits and other zoning requests within 120 days. Governments automatically get up to 60 days to review applications and can take an additional 60 days if they provide notice to the applicant.
If the body does not act within that time period, the application is approved by default.
The U.S. Solar Corporation subsidiaries appealed the permit denial, arguing it came two weeks too late.
The county argued the clock was reset when the companies resubmitted their site plans and the May denial thus came within the required 120 days.
A Court of Appeals panel of judges decided the applications were “materially” complete when originally submitted.
“The county does not adequately support its position that the original applications were incomplete,” the ruling states.
Le Sueur County Administrator Darrell Pettis said Monday afternoon he was still reviewing the ruling with the county's attorneys.
The attorneys who represented the solar companies did not respond to an invitation to comment by press time.
